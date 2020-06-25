FIFA 20: Summer Heat Fan Favourites Bruno Fernandes Objectives – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The latest set of Season Objectives are out, featuring potentially the best Objectives card of the year!

EA have treated us nicely with their Objectives players since the launch of the Summer Heat promo, and today’s drop might just be the best yet!

Manchester United Portuguese maestro Bruno Fernandes is the man who features in the latest set of objectives and, if you complete all nine of them, you could end up with a 94-rated version of the CAM. Not bad!

Here is all the information on those nine objectives, including our thoughts on if it’s worth completing the lot!

How to unlock Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes

As was the case with the Ferland Mendy objectives (which are still live for another 21 days) there are nine objectives for you to complete.

There are four versions of Fernandes to unlock along the way. Beginning with his 90-rated POTM card and ending with a 94-rated Summer Heat card.

Here is the list in full:

Rival 5 – Win 5 Rivals matches to earn 90 OVR POTM Fernandes

Objective Reward – POTM Bruno Fernandes (90 OVR)

4×4 Finisher – Score in 3 separateRivals matches using players with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 4* Weak Foot with 90 OVR POTM Fernandes in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One One Rare Player Pack

Premier League Pulse 0 Play 8 Rivals matches with 90 OVR POTM Fernandes and min. 6 Premier League players in your starting squad.

Objective Reward – One 91 OVR Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes

Thread the Needle – Assist from a Through Ball using 91 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes in 2 separate Rivals matches

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Magician from Maia – Score and Assist using 91 OVR Fernandes in 2 separate Rivals matches with min. 4 Portuguese players in your starting squad

Objective Reward – One One Rare Player Pack

Playing for Portugal – Play 10 Rivals matches with 91 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes and min. 4 Portuguese players in your starting squad, to earn 92 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes with improved 5* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One 92 OVR Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Blast – Score an Outside of the Box goal using 92 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes in 2 separate Rivals matches

Objective Reward – One One Rare Player Pack

Winning Pass – Assist using 92 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes in 3 separate Rivals wins

Objective Reward – One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Fabulous Fernandes – Score using 92 OVR Summer Heat Fernandes in 8 separate Rivals wins

Objective Reward – One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

OVERALL OBJECTIVE REWARD – 94 OVR Summer Heat Bruno Fernandes

Worth the grind?

Similarly to the Mendy objectives, they aren’t going to be easy to complete, but they will 100% be worth the grind!

For starters, you can get a 90-rated POTM Fernandes card (whose SBC cost over one million coins when it was originally released) in return for winning just five rivals matches! (yes you read that right!)

But we wouldn’t stop there! There isn’t a huge difference between the 90-rated POTM Fernandes and the 91-rated Summer Heat card but, the jump between the 91 and 92 is quite significant, for one main reason. The boosted weak foot!

READ MORE: Will FIFA 21 be Delayed?

EA released a Roberto Firmino SBC card today, who also has a boosted weak foot, and whilst Fernandes doesn’t have 5* skills like the Brazilian, he does have a 5* weak foot and he won’t cost you a penny!

94-rated Fernandes for free? Don’t mind if we do!

If you want to graft through all nine objectives then you’re going to get one hell of a player in return for your grind but, if you stop at six with that 92-rated card, you still have what we believe to be an ‘end game player’.

The choice is yours, but we recommend getting through at least six of the nine objectives!

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings Predictions – Will Messi & Ronaldo’s dominance end?