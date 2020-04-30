Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Pre-Order Guide: Price, Editions, Early Access, Release Date, Consoles, Where, Bonus Content, Extras, Perks, Season Pass & more

Make sure you get your copy with a pre-order, but what edition should you get, and from where?

You can now pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

Ubisoft’s next game in their legendary series has been announced in truly epic fashion.

The cinematic trailer was a thing of beauty and showed off the theme of this year’s title – Vikings!

We’re heading to England and Scandinavia as we take the battle from the mountains to the sea and the coast.

You can pre-order the game now, but how should you go about it?

Watch the Assasin's Creed Valhalla reveal trailer below!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order

Most good game retailers are now taking pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

SNOWBALL FIGHT: Or use axes… Whatever take your fancy

If you have a loyalty scheme or some vouchers somewhere then this is the time to use them!

Early access

Unfortunately, pre-ordering the game or buying a high-end edition doesn’t give you any early access to the game.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Trailer Breakdown – Era, History & more

The release date is not yet set, with the “Holiday 2020” window currently being quoted by Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order bonus

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t guarantee your copy with a pre-order though!



You do get some bonus content with a pre-order of any edition.

THE BEGINNING: This artwork was our first look at Valhalla

There is a bonus mission “The Way of the Berserker” for any pre-order. While little is known about the details of it, given the excellent trailer it looks like more action will be welcome!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Editions

There are a lot of editions out there.

With the Standard Edition setting you back £54.99 and the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s even more it won’t be cheap to get some truly awesome extras.

There are also retailer-exclusive editions on GAME and Amazon.

STEPPING OUT: Go get some

The Gold Edition comes with Season Pass access, while the Ultimate Edition adds to that with a Berserker Gear Pack, Longship Pack, and Settlement Pack which all promise to expand the game even more.

The Collector’s Edition rolls the Ulitmate Edition bundle up with some elite collectibles like:

Eivor Figurine (height: 30 cm)

Exclusive Steelbook

Viking Statuette of Eivor (height: 5 cm)

Exclusive Box

3 Lithographs

Game Soundtrack

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Consoles

The new Assassin’s Creed game will be available on Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. As well as the next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

However, for now there does not appear to be any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch.

READ MORE: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Characters: Protagonist, Female charcter & more