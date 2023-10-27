How doctor stoppages work in UFC 5

UFC 5 is finally released. Players who have purchased the game are now enjoying the fights on current-gen consoles and have already learned about the controls and listened to the in-game soundtrack, so it's time to explain the new doctor stoppage mechanic in UFC 5.

With the new and improved damage system, UFC 5 has become impressive. Now, bruises and injuries will significantly affect gameplay, so you should be careful if you want to continue the match. Without further ado, let's see how the doctor's decision will affect the game.

How the doctor stoppages work in UFC 5

Developers from EA Vancouver have introduced many features to UFC 5, and perhaps the most important one concerns the fighter damage system. It became possible thanks to the power of the current generation consoles and the transition to the Frostbite engine. Now, a fighter can receive 64,000 possible combinations of facial injuries, which can affect the outcome of a match. If you receive a heavy cut or bruise, the referee can intervene and call a doctor to examine the fighter. The doctor will give two possible verdicts, namely:

The match is stopped due to a critical injury

The fight can continue because the injury is not critical

In other words, if your fighter has a cut on his eye and the doctor says that the fight cannot continue, your opponent will automatically win.

Here's what UFC 5 producer Raman Bassi has to say about this mechanic: "If you're going to take a huge shot or an accumulation of strikes in a certain region, it's going to cause a cut or swelling just like it would in real life... and then that damage will lead to vision or breathing penalties, kind of like they would in real life."

Details about the Real Impact System

As we said, in UFC 5 you can get 64,000 possible combinations of facial injuries. Cuts, bruises, and injuries appear in places that have been hit repeatedly. It is now possible to damage your opponent by breaking their nose to cause breathing problems, or by repeatedly punching them in the face to damage their eyesight.

If you notice that your character's face is bleeding, you need to change your tactics and fight more carefully so that the doctor does not stop the game due to your injury.

