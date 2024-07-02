Experience UFC 5 Ultimate Edition with a 42% Discount!

If you're an MMA fan, you won't want to miss this incredible deal on UFC 5 Ultimate Edition. Despite this Ultimate update launching only the other day, the game is currently on sale for Xbox users at $74.19, marking a 42% discount on its retail price. Don't fret if you're UK-based though, because the game is also available at 42% off across the pond.

At nearly half price, it's safe to say this is one of the best sports game deals out there right now, even with 4th of July sales knocking favorites such as NBA 2K24 and EA FC down to their lowest price all year. Here's why the Ultimate Edition of UFC 5 tops the lot...

The launch of UFC 5 Ultimate Edition coincided with UFC 303, which took place over the weekend. We won't spoil any results here, but we will spoil what this edition of the game gets you:

Alter Egos: Origins (Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko, Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards)

Origins Vanity Bundle (22 items)

Online Career Mode XP Boosts (x5)

Mike Tyson

Fedor Emelianenko

Muhammad Ali

UFC Legends (Kevin Randleman, Jens Pulver)

Alter Egos: Prime (Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Cody Garbrandt, Eddie Alvarez)

Alter Egos: PRIDE (Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva, Dan Henderson, Nick Diaz, Alistair Overeem)

That's a lot of extra content and fighters added to the already stacked base game. With that in mind, make sure you act fast to snag your copy of UFC 5 Ultimate Edition while it's on sale!

Find out more about the game and take a look at what we think of UFC 5 in our comprehensive review.