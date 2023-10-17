EA Sports released a new deep dive for UFC 5. This time around, they focused on returning and new game modes. In this article, we will cover all the UFC 5 game modes.

We already talked about Career Mode and explained it, but now it's time to take a look at all game modes in UFC 5.

Let's learn about all the new and improved game modes in UFC 5.

UFC 5 Game Modes Revealed

All UFC 5 game modes:

Fight Week

Online Career mode

Classic Career mode

Ranked Online

Play Now

This mode is a next-level, event-driven, live service update.

Fight Week Challenges will be available every week for players, and they will be rewarded with various cosmetic items such as fighter vanity items, emotes, player profile customization, and more.

You can make Fight Picks by predicting real-world PPV outcomes. Correctly predicting the outcome will earn you UFC coins.

Fight Weeks Contracts offer daily fights against AI fighters, with increasing difficulty over the week. Rewards are in the form of in-game currency.

Online Career Mode

Matchmaking is based on skill level.

You can create your fighters and use them in the new online career mode, but they will no longer be used in ranked mode.

Division progression and title chase are available across four different divisions: Men’s Light, Medium, and Heavy, and women’s bantamweight.

Winning fights will earn you evolution points, which can be used to improve your fighter's attributes. Once you reach the level cap, you can prestige, which resets your level but increases the level cap.

Career Mode

Coach Davis makes a return.

Simulation game style mode, with no HUD, increased damage, and increased damage drain.

The legendary career mode in this game is perhaps the most difficult and challenging so far.

Fight Now

There are also different types of matches, such as Main Card, Main Event, Championship, Backyard, and Kumite.

Each type comes with changes made to the number of rounds and rules.

Game styles include Knockout, Stand and Bang, Competitive, Simulation, and Custom.

Ranked Online Mode

For the more competitive players.

Ranked mode splits into 20 divisions, and challenges must be completed to reach the top.

It is all you need to know about the UFC 5 game modes.