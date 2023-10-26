EA Sports will launch the latest instalment of UFC simulation on 27 October 2023. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users had the opportunity to get the game’s early access from 24 October and check out new features and game modes. Here, we talk about the songs the players will listen to during the playthrough as the UFC 5 soundtrack is announced.

EA Sports games were always full of popular music. In recent years, we had a chance to listen to various hip-hop and pop songs in soundtracks, and it is no different in this year’s UFC 5.

Below is the full UFC 5 soundtrack tracklist.

EA Sports full UFC 5 soundtrack list

There are 30 songs in the UFC 5 soundtrack. Konrad Oldmoney and Murda Beatz are the most featured artists, while some hip-hop icons, such as Busta Rhymes, Kid Cudi, and Swizz Beatz, also made the soundtrack.

Take a look at the full UFC 5 soundtrack list:

7.95 – "B.D.F.Q."

Crosses ft. EL-P – "Big Youth"

Antslive – "Number One Candidate"

Busta Rhymes – "Shoot For The Moon (Safari Riot Remix)"

Charlieonnafriday – "Undefeated"

Chika – "Prodigy"

D Smoke – "I'm Winning"

Genia – "Introducing"

Goon Des Garcons – "2Fast"

Jay Rock ft. Bongobytheway – "Still That Way"

Kid Cudi – "Porsche Topless"

Kill Mike, El-P, Thankugoodsir – "Don't Let The Devil"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine – "Look Fear in the Eye"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Junoflo – "I'm A Leader"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "I Want War"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "My Last Breath"

Konrad Oldmoney, Murda Beatz ft. Bipolar Sunshine, Kanin – "Blood On My Hands"

Marqus Clae – "Kendrick, Clae,& Cole"

NF – "Pandemonium"

NLE Choppa – "Champions"

Prof ft. Method Man – "Subpar"

Run The Jewels ft. Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps – "caminando en la lieve (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook's Version)

Sean Kuti x Black Thought ft. Vic Mensa – "Bad Man Lighter 2.0"

Sustance x Strategy – "Undercurrent"

Swizz Beatz ft. Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – "Say Less"

Tkay Maidza – "Silent Assassin"

Tobe Nwigwe – "Round Here (Part One)"

Young Devyn – "WYM"

Young Miko – "Wiggy"

Youngs Teflon x Tiny Boost – "Sharks 2"

If you want to listen to the UFC soundtrack before the game launches, you can check out Electronic Arts’ official Spotify playlist. For more UFC 5 news, visit RealSport101.