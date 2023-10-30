It has been quite a while since we last got a UFC game, three years in fact, so fans of the EA title haven't been shy in hiding their excitement for the launch of UFC 5.

Running at 60 fps on next-gen consoles, UFC 5 is the most immersive and realistic in the franchise yet. From improved blood and damage to updated lighting and shading visuals, UFC has never looked better!

The game has also moved to EA's Frostbite engine, which is used in other titles such as FC 24 and Madden, helping it deliver detailed character models and lifelike cutscenes throughout the game.

These are just a few of the many new additions introduced to UFC 5, and you can read the full list of features here. We also have several guides for you to check out, including how to uppercut, takedown, defend, and use head movement in the game.

If you are like me, however, and have never played any of the UFC games before despite holding an interest, then you're in the right place!

UFC 5 beginner's guide

With no previous UFC game experience and fairly limited knowledge when it comes to Mixed Martial Arts as a whole, I jumped into the Octagon not knowing what to expect.

Trying out a new game can often be an overwhelming experience, with unfamiliar terms, phrases, and modes leaving you perplexed.

Being in that scenario is absolutely fine and completely normal, and although it may all seem a bit much at first, learning the ropes isn't as daunting as you may think!

In this article, I'll lay out five steps which are focused on getting you comfortable with UFC 5 as quickly as possible.

Before we get started, it's worth pointing out that a trial is available for EA Play subscribers, offering members ten hours of UFC 5 gameplay on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. So if you want to get a feel for the game before buying it, this is recommended!

Without further ado, let's dive in.

Best settings

A good starting point when trying out a new game is familiarising yourself with the settings that will come in handy during gameplay. After loading up the game, you will find yourself on a screen which has some quick start-up options.

What settings you choose is entirely up to you, but to ease into things, I recommend switching the difficulty to easy and enabling the simple controls. Both of these are specifically aimed at new players, and the simple controls option is particularly useful.

Having simple controls switched on will basically give you what its name suggests, only a few basic controls to use instead of ones which require different inputs and combinations.

For example, you'll simply just need to press Square or X, depending on what console you're on, to throw a punch. The clever thing about it is that it allows the AI to choose the best strikes, combinations and actions against your opponent in that particular moment, saving you a lot to think about in the process.

These settings can be changed at any time, so there's no need to worry if you wish to make adjustments.

Training manual

In addition to the Simple Controls setting, you will be able to find a Training Manual on the main menu under the 'Learn' tab. It can also be accessed during offline matches, in case you need to give your mind a quick refresh.

The manual covers different aspects of the game including offense and defense techniques for ground and on the feet combat. It also provides guidance on health and stamina, and how it can be best preserved and used to your advantage.

Although it may seem repetitive at first, you will probably find yourself diving into the manual quite a lot to begin with, as it offers some very useful tips on how the different mechanics work and what they mean.

Practice mode

As there are in many EA games, UFC 5 has its own Practice Mode which can also be found under the 'Learn' tab in the main menu, and it is the perfect tool to learn all of the different systems which are used during a fight.

You will be able to set the AI behaviour for the opponent, allowing you to focus on certain parts of your game such as striking, defence, grappling and free sparring. You can also choose to have Health and Stamina enabled or disabled, but I recommend having them switched on so it gives you an idea of how they can be impacted in-game.

There's a good amount of freedom and choice available to the player in the Practice Mode, making it a great way to get to grips with different situations without having any consequences on your character.

Gameplay strategy

As someone unfamiliar with UFC gameplay, it can be difficult to know what the right thing to do is at exactly the right time. With that in mind, here is the best and easiest way to fight your way to victory early on.

Using some of the basic abilities and controller settings is the way to go for this one, but you can always up the tempo once you've got a few fights under your belt.

From my own experience, taking a cautious yet aggressive approach worked, it's just about finding the right balance between the two. Don't be afraid to mix up combinations, constantly throwing the same punch will not only get boring fairly quickly, but your game plan will become far too predictable.

Start off aggressively and use basic combinations like a jab to the head and a strike to the body, followed by a leg kick or another head jab. Once you've made your presence felt, take a step back to allow your stamina to regenerate.

It's easy to get carried away, but preserving energy levels can be the key to winning, and your own performance levels will begin to diminish if you don't take a breather.

As I mentioned beforehand, one of the new features introduced to UFC 5 is the injury system, and it can often be used to your advantage.

If you've landed a few successful strikes, your opponent may develop swelling, cuts and broken noses. Make sure you target their injuries as much as possible, as it will affect their vision, movement, and breathing, subsequently leading to a stoppage by a doctor, who can bring the fight to an end.

Just remember that these injuries can impact you, too. If you have been on the receiving end of a few punches and kicks, keep an eye on the doctor stoppage icon, which is a briefcase with a cross. The redder it gets, the more likely doctor intervention becomes.

Career mode

Once you have all of the above on board, the time will come for you to start your own personal UFC journey in Career mode.

Not only is Career Mode insanely fun to play, but the story rather fittingly shares similarities with new players of the game. Beginning as an inexperienced fighter, it's all about learning, improving, and climbing your way to the very top of the MMA chain.

Before you start, you will have the opportunity to create and edit your character thanks to various customisation options available. As part of the detailed customisation process, you will be able to choose your fighter type, each one coming with its own unique perks.

Again, this part is down to personal preference, but opting for the MMA type seems like a sensible option given it's described as 'A well-balanced base that starts with Takedowns, Straights, and Jabs at Level 2.'

Once you are up and running in Career Mode, you will have the chance to earn XP and skill upgrades through challenges, fights and training drills. During the playthrough, several tips will also appear to help you along the way, be sure to take them on board, as well as the advice given by your personal trainer.

So there we have it, five important steps to consider - and take - when familiarising yourself with what UFC 5 has to offer. Remember, practice makes perfect!

