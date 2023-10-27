EA Sports UFC 5 is out now. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S users already know the controls, have checked out the new features, and know how to clinch. So, next, we will tell you how to uppercut in UFC 5. This guide will be helpful even for experienced fans, as the mechanics have changed this year.

The uppercut is one of the main elements of striking technique used in most martial arts. Using the UFC 5 uppercut in time, you can knock out your opponent with a single punch. Read this article to learn how to perform one of the most dangerous punches in UFC 5.

How to uppercut in UFC 5

The uppercut in UFC 5 is now different from in previous games. Instead of holding down X+Square on PS (or A+X on Xbox) to throw an uppercut, players must use the R1 (or RB) button. This approach partially simplifies this punch and makes it one of the main strikes and much more variable. You can use the uppercut both in stand-up and clinch. Let's take a look at what controls are responsible for performing an uppercut in UFC 5:

On Xbox: Tap RB + X or RB + Y

On PS: Press R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle

Press the L2 button on PS (or LT on Xbox) to modify the punch and deliver it to the opponent's body. These controls are responsible for the uppercut in both stand-up and clinch.

Timely use of the uppercut, for example, when the opponent is leaning forward or trying to make a grab, can knock him out with a single blow. We recommend mastering and practicing this technique against bots during quick fights or in a training center.

