UFC 300 marks three decades since the first UFC event, and celebrates a company that completely changed the MMA landscape and is the biggest MMA promotion in the world, so it's only fitting that UFC 5 is also celebrating this milestone with some new content.

After adding 30 fighters just a week ago, UFC 5 has introduced a legendary fighter, new Alter Egos, Pick Em’s, and Fight Week Challenges, which will certainly get fans ready for UFC 300.

So let's take a look at all the new content that has arrived at UFC 5.

A fighting legend is here!

As mentioned above, this latest wave of content introduced a Legendary fighter to UFC 5. That fighter is none other than "The Baddest Man on the Planet", Mike Tyson.

From April 10 to April 15, the UFC 300 weekend, players will be able to download Mike Tyson for free, from either the Microsoft or Sony digital stores.

But that is not all, as three new Alter Egos have also been added to the game. Since we have two major title fights happening on UFC 300 it was only right to introduce the Alter Egos of former legendary UFC champions.

Three legendary Alter Egos have been introduced!

These Alter Egos are:

Robert Whittaker (MW) from UFC 225

Max Holloway (FW) from UFC 231

Chris Weidman (MW) from UFC 187

So not only can you play with Mike Tyson, but you can also play with the Alter Egos of three legendary UFC champions. These fighters left their mark in the UFC and the MMA world, so it's easy to see why most fans are happy to see their Alter Egos being added to the game.

A plethora of new rewards

New Fight Week Challenges were also added to UFC 5, to once again celebrate the highly anticipated UFC 300 event.

These challenges provide players the chance to earn plenty of rewards such as Chris Weidman’s Alter Ego, "Suga" Sean O'Malley’s UFC 299 Alter Ego, and apparel, among other rewards.

New Fight Week Challenges have just arrived at UFC 5!

However, these Fight Week Challenges will only be available for a limited time, so make sure you complete them before UFC 300 ends, to claim all of the rewards.

UFC 300 is set to be a gigantic event that will showcase why so many people around the world love MMA. This new wave of content introduced by UFC 5 to celebrate the event helps increase the hype around UFC 300, while also getting fans ready for a unique spectacle.

