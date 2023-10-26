The home of sports games

UFC 5: Controls guide

By Artur Novichenko
UFC 5: character

EA Sports UFC 5 Early Access is now available. Fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the game that has been in development for 4 years. To ensure you don't get knocked out every time you play, we have this guide to help you quickly master the controls of UFC 5.

Before you dive into UFC 5, it's a good idea to learn at least the basic fighter controls, especially if you're a beginner. We will teach you how to attack, defend and even knock out your opponents, so read on to become a powerful fighter.

Also, if you're looking for even more content, you can take a look at our guide on how to clinch in UFC 5. On top of that, make sure to read our article on how to touch gloves in UFC 5.

UFC 5 controls guide

UFC 5 controls are complicated, especially if this is your first time playing the game. In general, we will analyze three categories of controls, namely:

  • Stand-up controls
  • Clinch controls
  • Ground controls

These three mechanics are the basis of the game and the sport itself. Each fighter's fighting style affects their combinations and effectiveness in a particular stance. For example, a character with a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style will be very effective in grappling but will lose against a more balanced kickboxer when standing. That's why you should try out different fighters and choose the one that suits you and your style of playing best.

UFC 5 controls
Below are simple basic controls that you need to master first:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Locomotion / MovementLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Right PunchYTriangle
Left PunchXSquare
Right Leg KickBCircle
Left Leg KickAX
Head MovementRight stick in any directionRight stick in any direction
Switch StanceRight StickR3
TauntsD-pad in any directionD-pad in any direction
Technical ModifierHold LBHold L1
Body ModifierHold LTHold L2
Signature ModifierHold RBHold R1
High Block / Feint StrikeHold RTHold R2
Low Block / Leg Catch (Timed)Hold RT + LTHold R2 + L2

Stand-up controls in UFC 5

Now that you've mastered the basic controls, it's time to look at the more advanced stand-up controls. By using these techniques skillfully, you will be able to dominate your opponent and come out on top in every fight.

Grapple

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg LT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg LT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Circle
Power Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + Hold X
Power Double Leg TakedownLT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Hold Circle
Single Collar ClinchX + ASquare + X

Grapple defense

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend TakedownLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend ClinchRight stick in any directionRight stick in any direction

Core strikes

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
HooksLB + X or LB + YTap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
UppercutsRB + X or RB + YTap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
OverhandsLB + hold X or LB + hold YL1 + hold Square or L1 + hold Triangle
Body kicksLT + A or LT + BL2 + X or L2 + Circle
Head kicksLB + A or LB + BL1 + X or L1 + Circle

Advanced movement

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Minor LungeFlick LSFlick LS
Major LungeHold LB + Move LSHold L1 + Move LS
Pivot LungeHold LB + Move RSHold L1 + Move RS
Signature EvadeHold LB + Flick LSHold L1 + Flick LS
Switch StanceTap RSTap R3

Clinch controls in UFC 5

These controls are very similar to those used in the stand-up position, but that's all you need to know about the moves when you're in the clinch.

UFC 5 controls
Grapple

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg TakedownLT + Y + BL2 + Triangle + Circle
Power Single Leg TakedownLT + X + AL2 + Square + X
Single/Double Leg ModifierLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Advance PositionRB + X or RB + YR1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Trip/ThrowRB + A or RB + BR1 + X or R1 + Circle
SubmissionsLT + RB + X or LT + RB + YL2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Now, let's take a look at the important defensive controls.

Grapple defense controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend SubmissionRTR2
Single/Double Leg Defense ModifierLeft stick in any directionLeft stick in any direction
Clinch EscapeLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponentLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Core strikes

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
HooksLB + X or LB + YTap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
UppercutsRB + X or RB + YTap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Body KneesLT + A or LT + BTap L2 + X or L2 + Circle
Head KneesLB + A or LB + BTap L1 + X or L1 + Circle
ElbowsPress & Hold LB + X or LB + YPress & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle

Ground controls in UFC 5

Do you want to throw your enemy to the ground? Do you need to learn to defend against an opponent who knows how to grapple? Here are the ground controls that you need to master:

UFC 5 controls
Ground and pound

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
HooksLB + X or LB + YL1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
Body straightsLT + Y or LT + XL2 + Triangle or L2 + Square
Body hooksLT + LB + X or LT + LB + YL2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle
ElbowsRT + X or RT + YR2 + Square or R2 + Triangle
Head movementRight stick on the right or leftRight stick on the right or left
Post defenseLB + right stick on the right or leftLB + right stick on the right or left

Grapple assist and defense

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Get upLeft stick upLeft stick up
SubmissionLeft stick leftLeft stick left
Ground and poundLeft stick rightLeft stick right
Defent transitionRT + right stick or RT + left stickR2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

Legacy grapple controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
TransitionRight stick in any directionRight stick in any direction
SubmissionLT + right stick in any directionL2 + right stick in any direction
Additional TransitionsLB + right stick in any directionL1 + right stick in any direction

Read more: How to takedown in UFC 5



