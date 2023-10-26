EA Sports UFC 5 Early Access is now available. Fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the game that has been in development for 4 years. To ensure you don't get knocked out every time you play, we have this guide to help you quickly master the controls of UFC 5.
Before you dive into UFC 5, it's a good idea to learn at least the basic fighter controls, especially if you're a beginner. We will teach you how to attack, defend and even knock out your opponents, so read on to become a powerful fighter.
UFC 5 controls guide
UFC 5 controls are complicated, especially if this is your first time playing the game. In general, we will analyze three categories of controls, namely:
- Stand-up controls
- Clinch controls
- Ground controls
These three mechanics are the basis of the game and the sport itself. Each fighter's fighting style affects their combinations and effectiveness in a particular stance. For example, a character with a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style will be very effective in grappling but will lose against a more balanced kickboxer when standing. That's why you should try out different fighters and choose the one that suits you and your style of playing best.
Below are simple basic controls that you need to master first:
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Locomotion / Movement
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Right Punch
|Y
|Triangle
|Left Punch
|X
|Square
|Right Leg Kick
|B
|Circle
|Left Leg Kick
|A
|X
|Head Movement
|Right stick in any direction
|Right stick in any direction
|Switch Stance
|Right Stick
|R3
|Taunts
|D-pad in any direction
|D-pad in any direction
|Technical Modifier
|Hold LB
|Hold L1
|Body Modifier
|Hold LT
|Hold L2
|Signature Modifier
|Hold RB
|Hold R1
|High Block / Feint Strike
|Hold RT
|Hold R2
|Low Block / Leg Catch (Timed)
|Hold RT + LT
|Hold R2 + L2
Stand-up controls in UFC 5
Now that you've mastered the basic controls, it's time to look at the more advanced stand-up controls. By using these techniques skillfully, you will be able to dominate your opponent and come out on top in every fight.
Grapple
|Activity
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Wrestling Single Leg
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Wrestling Double Leg
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Circle
|Power Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + Hold X
|Power Double Leg Takedown
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Hold Circle
|Single Collar Clinch
|X + A
|Square + X
Grapple defense
|Activity
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Defend Takedown
|LT + RT
|L2 + R2
|Defend Clinch
|Right stick in any direction
|Right stick in any direction
Core strikes
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Hooks
|LB + X or LB + Y
|Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
|Uppercuts
|RB + X or RB + Y
|Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Overhands
|LB + hold X or LB + hold Y
|L1 + hold Square or L1 + hold Triangle
|Body kicks
|LT + A or LT + B
|L2 + X or L2 + Circle
|Head kicks
|LB + A or LB + B
|L1 + X or L1 + Circle
Advanced movement
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Minor Lunge
|Flick LS
|Flick LS
|Major Lunge
|Hold LB + Move LS
|Hold L1 + Move LS
|Pivot Lunge
|Hold LB + Move RS
|Hold L1 + Move RS
|Signature Evade
|Hold LB + Flick LS
|Hold L1 + Flick LS
|Switch Stance
|Tap RS
|Tap R3
Clinch controls in UFC 5
These controls are very similar to those used in the stand-up position, but that's all you need to know about the moves when you're in the clinch.
Grapple
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Wrestling Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Wrestling Double Leg Takedown
|LT + Y + B
|L2 + Triangle + Circle
|Power Single Leg Takedown
|LT + X + A
|L2 + Square + X
|Single/Double Leg Modifier
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Advance Position
|RB + X or RB + Y
|R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Trip/Throw
|RB + A or RB + B
|R1 + X or R1 + Circle
|Submissions
|LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y
|L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle
Now, let's take a look at the important defensive controls.
Grapple defense controls
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Defend Takedown/Throw
|LT + RT
|L2 + R2
|Defend Submission
|RT
|R2
|Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier
|Left stick in any direction
|Left stick in any direction
|Clinch Escape
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
|Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent
Core strikes
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Hooks
|LB + X or LB + Y
|Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
|Uppercuts
|RB + X or RB + Y
|Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Body Knees
|LT + A or LT + B
|Tap L2 + X or L2 + Circle
|Head Knees
|LB + A or LB + B
|Tap L1 + X or L1 + Circle
|Elbows
|Press & Hold LB + X or LB + Y
|Press & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
Ground controls in UFC 5
Do you want to throw your enemy to the ground? Do you need to learn to defend against an opponent who knows how to grapple? Here are the ground controls that you need to master:
Ground and pound
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Hooks
|LB + X or LB + Y
|L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
|Body straights
|LT + Y or LT + X
|L2 + Triangle or L2 + Square
|Body hooks
|LT + LB + X or LT + LB + Y
|L2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle
|Elbows
|RT + X or RT + Y
|R2 + Square or R2 + Triangle
|Head movement
|Right stick on the right or left
|Right stick on the right or left
|Post defense
|LB + right stick on the right or left
|LB + right stick on the right or left
Grapple assist and defense
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Get up
|Left stick up
|Left stick up
|Submission
|Left stick left
|Left stick left
|Ground and pound
|Left stick right
|Left stick right
|Defent transition
|RT + right stick or RT + left stick
|R2 + right stick or R2 + left stick
Legacy grapple controls
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Transition
|Right stick in any direction
|Right stick in any direction
|Submission
|LT + right stick in any direction
|L2 + right stick in any direction
|Additional Transitions
|LB + right stick in any direction
|L1 + right stick in any direction
