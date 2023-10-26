EA Sports UFC 5 Early Access is now available. Fans have been eagerly waiting to try out the game that has been in development for 4 years. To ensure you don't get knocked out every time you play, we have this guide to help you quickly master the controls of UFC 5.

Before you dive into UFC 5, it's a good idea to learn at least the basic fighter controls, especially if you're a beginner. We will teach you how to attack, defend and even knock out your opponents, so read on to become a powerful fighter.

UFC 5 controls guide

UFC 5 controls are complicated, especially if this is your first time playing the game. In general, we will analyze three categories of controls, namely:

Stand-up controls

Clinch controls

Ground controls

These three mechanics are the basis of the game and the sport itself. Each fighter's fighting style affects their combinations and effectiveness in a particular stance. For example, a character with a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighting style will be very effective in grappling but will lose against a more balanced kickboxer when standing. That's why you should try out different fighters and choose the one that suits you and your style of playing best.

click to enlarge + 3

Below are simple basic controls that you need to master first:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Locomotion / Movement Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Right Punch Y Triangle Left Punch X Square Right Leg Kick B Circle Left Leg Kick A X Head Movement Right stick in any direction Right stick in any direction Switch Stance Right Stick R3 Taunts D-pad in any direction D-pad in any direction Technical Modifier Hold LB Hold L1 Body Modifier Hold LT Hold L2 Signature Modifier Hold RB Hold R1 High Block / Feint Strike Hold RT Hold R2 Low Block / Leg Catch (Timed) Hold RT + LT Hold R2 + L2

Stand-up controls in UFC 5

Now that you've mastered the basic controls, it's time to look at the more advanced stand-up controls. By using these techniques skillfully, you will be able to dominate your opponent and come out on top in every fight.

Grapple

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Circle Power Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + Hold X Power Double Leg Takedown LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Hold Circle Single Collar Clinch X + A Square + X

Grapple defense

Activity Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Clinch Right stick in any direction Right stick in any direction

Core strikes

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Hooks LB + X or LB + Y Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle Uppercuts RB + X or RB + Y Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Overhands LB + hold X or LB + hold Y L1 + hold Square or L1 + hold Triangle Body kicks LT + A or LT + B L2 + X or L2 + Circle Head kicks LB + A or LB + B L1 + X or L1 + Circle

Advanced movement

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Minor Lunge Flick LS Flick LS Major Lunge Hold LB + Move LS Hold L1 + Move LS Pivot Lunge Hold LB + Move RS Hold L1 + Move RS Signature Evade Hold LB + Flick LS Hold L1 + Flick LS Switch Stance Tap RS Tap R3

Clinch controls in UFC 5

These controls are very similar to those used in the stand-up position, but that's all you need to know about the moves when you're in the clinch.

click to enlarge + 3

Grapple

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg Takedown LT + Y + B L2 + Triangle + Circle Power Single Leg Takedown LT + X + A L2 + Square + X Single/Double Leg Modifier Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Advance Position RB + X or RB + Y R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Trip/Throw RB + A or RB + B R1 + X or R1 + Circle Submissions LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Now, let's take a look at the important defensive controls.

Grapple defense controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Submission RT R2 Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier Left stick in any direction Left stick in any direction Clinch Escape Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Core strikes

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Hooks LB + X or LB + Y Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle Uppercuts RB + X or RB + Y Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Body Knees LT + A or LT + B Tap L2 + X or L2 + Circle Head Knees LB + A or LB + B Tap L1 + X or L1 + Circle Elbows Press & Hold LB + X or LB + Y Press & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle

Ground controls in UFC 5

Do you want to throw your enemy to the ground? Do you need to learn to defend against an opponent who knows how to grapple? Here are the ground controls that you need to master:

click to enlarge + 3

Ground and pound

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Hooks LB + X or LB + Y L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle Body straights LT + Y or LT + X L2 + Triangle or L2 + Square Body hooks LT + LB + X or LT + LB + Y L2 + L1 + Square or L2 + L1 + Triangle Elbows RT + X or RT + Y R2 + Square or R2 + Triangle Head movement Right stick on the right or left Right stick on the right or left Post defense LB + right stick on the right or left LB + right stick on the right or left

Grapple assist and defense

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Get up Left stick up Left stick up Submission Left stick left Left stick left Ground and pound Left stick right Left stick right Defent transition RT + right stick or RT + left stick R2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

Legacy grapple controls

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Transition Right stick in any direction Right stick in any direction Submission LT + right stick in any direction L2 + right stick in any direction Additional Transitions LB + right stick in any direction L1 + right stick in any direction

