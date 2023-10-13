UFC 5: Will Mike Tyson be on the roster?

A little over three years after UFC 4 release in August 2020, the newest edition of the popular game will come out on 27 October 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S platforms. For the first time, UFC 5 will include the Frostbite Engine and a new Real Impact System, along with some more fresh features. We do know who will be the cover stars of the game, but fans want to know whether is Mike Tyson in UFC 5.

We found out that Conor McGregor will have three versions of himself in UFC 5 and that three more legends will be included in the roster this time around.

Let’s see if Iron Mike will play a part in this year’s UFC simulation.

Is Mike Tyson in UFC 5?

Alongside other characters, the fans will be delighted with the inclusion of three special fighters in UFC 5. Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, and former MMA superstar Fedor Emelianenko are confirmed as playable fighters in the game.

At the end of the 118-second reveal trailer, which showed new gameplay footage, it was revealed boxing legends Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali would be in UFC 5.

How to unlock Mike Tyson in UFC 5?

While players such as Jon Jones, Max Holloway, Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Schevchenko, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor are available with the purchase of Standard Edition, you need to pay a bit more in order to unlock Mike Tyson.

So, to get Mike Tyson in UFC 5, you will need to pre-order UFC 5 Deluxe Edition. With Tyson, you’ll get the following:

3-Day Early Access

Muhammad Ali

Fedor Emelianenko

Bruce Lee Bundle

4 Alter Egos

Origins Bundle

30th Anniversary Vanity Bundle

Online Career Mode XP Boots (x5)

The cost of the Deluxe Edition is around £83.00, while the Standard Edition costs around £58.00.