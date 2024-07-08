FC 24 Festival of Football Glow Up II Evolution Guide

By Morgan TruderManaging Editor

As part of the release of the second Path to Glory team in FC 24, EA has also released a new Evolution called the Festival of Football Glow Up 2. We’re here to show how to complete the Evolution and suggest some of the best players to evolve.

The Evolution will allow all sorts of cards to become useable, even cards that currently only have silver. By the end, they will be 90+ rated and even boast four PlayStyle+’s, and you can use players from all sorts of different positions as long as they fit the criteria.

FC 24 Festival of Football Glow Up II Requirements

This upgrade allows for players who are miles behind the current gameplay curve and left behind, also unlikely to ever get any special cards at this stage of the game. To do this Evolution you will need to ensure your player fits the below requirements:

  • Overall: Max 74
  • Pace: Max 77
  • Shooting: Max 80
  • Physical: Max 77
  • PlayStyles: Max 7
  • PlayStyles+: Max 0
  • 100,000 Coins or 250 FUT Points

FC 24 Festival of Football Glow Up II Challenges

Level 1 Challenges

  • Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 1 Rewards

  • Overall +8
  • Shooting +10
  • Dribbling +10
  • Physical +11
  • Weak Foot +2
  • Playstyle: Relentless

Level 2 Challenges

  • Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 Rewards

  • Overall +8
  • Pace +10
  • Shooting +10
  • Passing +11
  • PlayStyle: Slide Tackle
  • PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Level 3 Challenges

  • Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 Rewards

  • Overall +6
  • Pace +7
  • Passing +11
  • Defending +10
  • PlayStyle: Pinged Pass
  • PlayStyle+: Trivela

Level 4 Challenges

  • Play 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game
  • Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 4 Rewards

  • Dribbling +8
  • Defending +13
  • Physical +9
  • Skills +2
  • PlayStyle+: Quick Step
  • PlayStyle+: Aerial

Some truly outstanding players from various leagues can go through this Evo, with the player getting five-star skills and a weak foot. We think the below are some of the best options:

  • Ross Barkley
  • Karamoh
  • Zaire-Emery
  • Joao Pedro
  • Foulquier
  • Ugochukwu

