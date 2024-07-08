FC 24 Festival of Football Glow Up II Evolution Guide

As part of the release of the second Path to Glory team in FC 24, EA has also released a new Evolution called the Festival of Football Glow Up 2. We’re here to show how to complete the Evolution and suggest some of the best players to evolve.

The Evolution will allow all sorts of cards to become useable, even cards that currently only have silver. By the end, they will be 90+ rated and even boast four PlayStyle+’s, and you can use players from all sorts of different positions as long as they fit the criteria.

This upgrade allows for players who are miles behind the current gameplay curve and left behind, also unlikely to ever get any special cards at this stage of the game. To do this Evolution you will need to ensure your player fits the below requirements:

Overall: Max 74

Max 74 Pace: Max 77

Max 77 Shooting: Max 80

Max 80 Physical: Max 77

Max 77 PlayStyles: Max 7

Max 7 PlayStyles+: Max 0

Max 0 100,000 Coins or 250 FUT Points

Level 1 Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +8

Shooting +10

Dribbling +10

Physical +11

Weak Foot +2

Playstyle: Relentless

Level 2 Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 Rewards

Overall +8

Pace +10

Shooting +10

Passing +11

PlayStyle: Slide Tackle

PlayStyle+: Tiki Taka

Level 3 Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +6

Pace +7

Passing +11

Defending +10

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

PlayStyle+: Trivela

Level 4 Challenges

Play 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 4 Rewards

Dribbling +8

Defending +13

Physical +9

Skills +2

PlayStyle+: Quick Step

PlayStyle+: Aerial

Some truly outstanding players from various leagues can go through this Evo, with the player getting five-star skills and a weak foot. We think the below are some of the best options:

Ross Barkley

Karamoh

Zaire-Emery

Joao Pedro

Foulquier

Ugochukwu

Season 7 Festival of Football Update | Path to Glory Knockouts Promo Out Now | EA Adds Euro 2024 Mbappe Face Mask | One Nation Champs Portugal Objective Guide | How to Complete Greats of the Game Mascherano SBC | FC 24 Canarinho Evolutions Guide

