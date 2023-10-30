EA Sports released a new part of the sports simulator UFC 5 on 27 October 2023. This year's fighting game has become much more realistic and spectacular, and to win you should master defence and learn all about the career mode. If you have learned about the basic mechanics in the game, then it is the right time to become competent in how to use head movement in UFC 5.

Head movement is one of the most crucial components of any fight, as it helps to protect the fighter's face from being hit. Using this mechanic correctly can give you an advantage over your opponent. Without further ado, learn how to use head movement with us.

How to use head movement in UFC 5

Dodging a punch in time and throwing a punch in return can affect the outcome of the entire match. Each fighter has a characteristic that is responsible for head movement, which is essential when choosing a character before a fight. Let's look at when gamers can use head movement:

In stand-up position

In grapple on the ground

Let's take a look at the controls responsible for head movement in UFC 5:

On PS: Move right stick to the left or right

On Xbox: Move right stick to the left or right

You can also perform these moves with the block, just hold down R2 on PS (or RT on Xbox) and move the right stick.

In addition to the basic controls, there are advanced moves that are equally important during a fight:

Stand-up advanced movement

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Minor Lunge Flick Left Stick Flick Left Stick Major Lunge Hold LB + Move Left Stick Hold L1 + Move Left Stick Pivot Lunge Hold LB + Move Right Stick Hold L1 + Move Right Stick Signature Evade Hold LB + Flick Left Stick Hold L1 + Flick Left Stick Switch Stance Tap right stick Tap R3

These controls are not only responsible for head movements but also for the whole body. You should master them to take less damage in battle.

You can combine head movements and strikes, which will greatly strengthen your skills and affect the outcome of matches. We recommend using practice mode to find all possible head movement strike combinations.





