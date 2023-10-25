EA Sports UFC 5 is out now, and fans around the world are already playing their favorite fighters. If you have just started, it's time to learn how to clinch in UFC 5, that is, to do one of the most important moves in MMA.

The clinch allows players to perform spectacular knockouts and simply dominate their opponents. Many gamers have abused this technique in previous games of the series, and with good reason. How does it work in UFC 5?

By the way, if you're looking for even more information about this exciting game, we have guides on whether you can find Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson in UFC 5 for you!

How to clinch in UFC 5

It's impossible to imagine a single fight in UFC 5 without the clinch. So, here is how to take an opponent in a clinch and how to punch during it:

Press Square + X on PS5 or X + A on Xbox (or Triangle + Circle on PS5 and Y + B on Xbox, depending on the side your opponent is on). This will grab your opponent's head and allow you to strike until they break out of the Clinch.

Core strikes controls

Let's take a look at the UFC 5 controls for basic strikes in the stand-up:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Hooks Tap LB + X or LB + Y Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle Uppercuts Tap RB + X or RB + Y Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Body Knees Tap LT + A or LT + B Tap L2 + X or L2 + Circle Head Knees Tap LB + A or LB + B Tap L1 + X or L1 + Circle Elbows Press and hold LB + X or LB + Y Press & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle

Grapple controls

Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to perform a takedown:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg Takedown Tap LT + X + A Tap L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg Takedown Tap LT + Y + B Tap L2 + Triangle + Circle Power Single Leg Takedown Hold LT + X + A Hold L2 + Square + X Single/Double Leg Modifier Move Left Stick Any Direction Move Left Stick Any Direction Advance Position Tap RB + Square or RB + Y Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Trip/Throw Press RB + A or RB + B Press R1 + X or R1 + Circle Submissions Tap LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y Tap L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Grapple defense controls

Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to defend in grapple:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw Tap LT + RT Tap L2 + R2 Defend Submission Tap RT Tap R2 Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier Move Left Stick Any Direction Move Left Stick Any Direction Clinch Escape Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent

