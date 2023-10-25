EA Sports UFC 5 is out now, and fans around the world are already playing their favorite fighters. If you have just started, it's time to learn how to clinch in UFC 5, that is, to do one of the most important moves in MMA.
The clinch allows players to perform spectacular knockouts and simply dominate their opponents. Many gamers have abused this technique in previous games of the series, and with good reason. How does it work in UFC 5?
How to clinch in UFC 5
It's impossible to imagine a single fight in UFC 5 without the clinch. So, here is how to take an opponent in a clinch and how to punch during it:
- Press Square + X on PS5 or X + A on Xbox (or Triangle + Circle on PS5 and Y + B on Xbox, depending on the side your opponent is on). This will grab your opponent's head and allow you to strike until they break out of the Clinch.
Core strikes controls
Let's take a look at the UFC 5 controls for basic strikes in the stand-up:
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Hooks
|Tap LB + X or LB + Y
|Tap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
|Uppercuts
|Tap RB + X or RB + Y
|Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Body Knees
|Tap LT + A or LT + B
|Tap L2 + X or L2 + Circle
|Head Knees
|Tap LB + A or LB + B
|Tap L1 + X or L1 + Circle
|Elbows
|Press and hold LB + X or LB + Y
|Press & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
Grapple controls
Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to perform a takedown:
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Wrestling Single Leg Takedown
|Tap LT + X + A
|Tap L2 + Square + X
|Wrestling Double Leg Takedown
|Tap LT + Y + B
|Tap L2 + Triangle + Circle
|Power Single Leg Takedown
|Hold LT + X + A
|Hold L2 + Square + X
|Single/Double Leg Modifier
|Move Left Stick Any Direction
|Move Left Stick Any Direction
|Advance Position
|Tap RB + Square or RB + Y
|Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
|Trip/Throw
|Press RB + A or RB + B
|Press R1 + X or R1 + Circle
|Submissions
|Tap LT + RB + X or LT + RB + Y
|Tap L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle
Grapple defense controls
Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to defend in grapple:
|Action
|Xbox Series X|S Controls
|PS5 Controls
|Defend Takedown/Throw
|Tap LT + RT
|Tap L2 + R2
|Defend Submission
|Tap RT
|Tap R2
|Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier
|Move Left Stick Any Direction
|Move Left Stick Any Direction
|Clinch Escape
|Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent
|Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent
