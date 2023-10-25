The home of sports games

How to clinch in UFC 5

By Artur Novichenko
UFC 5: Two players are fighting

EA Sports UFC 5 is out now, and fans around the world are already playing their favorite fighters. If you have just started, it's time to learn how to clinch in UFC 5, that is, to do one of the most important moves in MMA.

The clinch allows players to perform spectacular knockouts and simply dominate their opponents. Many gamers have abused this technique in previous games of the series, and with good reason. How does it work in UFC 5?

How to clinch in UFC 5

UFC 5: Two players are fighting
It's impossible to imagine a single fight in UFC 5 without the clinch. So, here is how to take an opponent in a clinch and how to punch during it:

  • Press Square + X on PS5 or X + A on Xbox (or Triangle + Circle on PS5 and Y + B on Xbox, depending on the side your opponent is on). This will grab your opponent's head and allow you to strike until they break out of the Clinch.

Core strikes controls

Let's take a look at the UFC 5 controls for basic strikes in the stand-up:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
HooksTap LB + X or LB + YTap L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle
UppercutsTap RB + X or RB + YTap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Body KneesTap LT + A or LT + BTap L2 + X or L2 + Circle
Head KneesTap LB + A or LB + BTap L1 + X or L1 + Circle
ElbowsPress and hold LB + X or LB + YPress & Hold L1 + Square or L1 + Triangle

Grapple controls

Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to perform a takedown:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg TakedownTap LT + X + ATap L2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg TakedownTap LT + Y + BTap L2 + Triangle + Circle
Power Single Leg TakedownHold LT + X + AHold L2 + Square + X
Single/Double Leg ModifierMove Left Stick Any DirectionMove Left Stick Any Direction
Advance PositionTap RB + Square or RB + YTap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Trip/ThrowPress RB + A or RB + BPress R1 + X or R1 + Circle
SubmissionsTap LT + RB + X or LT + RB + YTap L2 + R1 + Square or L2 + R1 + Triangle

Grapple defense controls

Here are the UFC 5 controls you'll need if you want to defend in grapple:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowTap LT + RTTap L2 + R2
Defend SubmissionTap RTTap R2
Single/Double Leg Defense ModifierMove Left Stick Any DirectionMove Left Stick Any Direction
Clinch EscapeMove the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the OpponentMove the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent

