The home of sports games

The home of sports games

Gfinity Digital Media

How to takedown in UFC 5

By Artur Novichenko
share to other networks share to twitter share to facebook
UFC 5: Two players are fighting

EA Sports UFC 5 is finally here, and fans are happy to get into new-gen virtual fighting. Now it's time to learn how to takedown in UFC 5.

The developers have done a lot of work to bring some innovations, and takedown was changed as well. It is important to know how to put your opponent on the ground and inflict considerable damage, so read on for all the details.

By the way, if you want to read even more, here we have an article where we discuss UFC 5 career mode, make sure to check it out! Also, you can take a look at our guide on whether Conor McGregor is in UFC 5.

How to takedown in UFC 5

UFC 5: Two players are fighting
click to enlarge

Takedowns are a great way to inflict spectacular damage on your opponent. Every fighter should use these techniques to catch their opponent off guard and send them to the ground. There are many variations on how to do a takedown, so let's take a look at them.

Takedown controls

The takedown mechanic has undergone some changes in UFC 5, so let's take a look at how it works:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Wrestling Single Leg TakedownTap LT + X + ATap L2 + Square + X
Wrestling Double Leg TakedownTap LT + Y + BTap L2 + Triangle + Circle
Wrestling Power Single Leg TakedownHold LT + X + AHold L2 + X + Square
Single/Double Leg ModifierMove Left Stick Any DirectionMove Left Stick Any Direction
Advance PositionTap RB + Square or RB + YTap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle
Trip/ThrowPress RB + A or RB + BPress R1 + X or R1 + Circle

Also, the essence of Takedown is that the fight takes place on the ground, so you should learn how to attack and defend while in this position. There are several control options available in the game, which can be selected in the game settings, namely:

  • Grapple Assist
  • Legacy Grapple Controls
  • Hybrid

Players with Grapple Assist will have a slightly simplified set of controls, while Legacy Grapple Controls is the choice of real experts. The best option is the Hybrid, which combines both controls. Let's take a look at UFC 5's general controls on the ground:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Grapple StickMove Left StickMove Left Stick
Advanced Grapple / TransitionMove Right StickMove Right Stick
PunchPress Y or XPress Triangle or Square
Knee PunchPress B or APress Circle or X
Advanced Transition Ground and Pound ModifierHold LBHold L1
Body Shots ModifierHold LTHold L2
Ground and Pound ModifierHold RBHold R1
High BlockHold RTHold R2
Low BlockHold RT + LTHold R2 + L2

Grapple defence controls

If your opponent decides to take you into a Clinch, here's how you can defend against it:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowTap LT + RTTap L2 + R2
Defend SubmissionTap RTTap R2
Single/Double Leg Defense ModifierMove Left Stick Any DirectionMove Left Stick Any Direction
Clinch EscapeMove the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the OpponentMove the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent

Read more: UFC 5: Will Mike Tyson be on the roster?





For more articles like this, take a look at our UFC page.