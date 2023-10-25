EA Sports UFC 5 is finally here, and fans are happy to get into new-gen virtual fighting. Now it's time to learn how to takedown in UFC 5.

The developers have done a lot of work to bring some innovations, and takedown was changed as well. It is important to know how to put your opponent on the ground and inflict considerable damage, so read on for all the details.

How to takedown in UFC 5

Takedowns are a great way to inflict spectacular damage on your opponent. Every fighter should use these techniques to catch their opponent off guard and send them to the ground. There are many variations on how to do a takedown, so let's take a look at them.

Takedown controls

The takedown mechanic has undergone some changes in UFC 5, so let's take a look at how it works:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Wrestling Single Leg Takedown Tap LT + X + A Tap L2 + Square + X Wrestling Double Leg Takedown Tap LT + Y + B Tap L2 + Triangle + Circle Wrestling Power Single Leg Takedown Hold LT + X + A Hold L2 + X + Square Single/Double Leg Modifier Move Left Stick Any Direction Move Left Stick Any Direction Advance Position Tap RB + Square or RB + Y Tap R1 + Square or R1 + Triangle Trip/Throw Press RB + A or RB + B Press R1 + X or R1 + Circle

Also, the essence of Takedown is that the fight takes place on the ground, so you should learn how to attack and defend while in this position. There are several control options available in the game, which can be selected in the game settings, namely:

Grapple Assist

Legacy Grapple Controls

Hybrid

Players with Grapple Assist will have a slightly simplified set of controls, while Legacy Grapple Controls is the choice of real experts. The best option is the Hybrid, which combines both controls. Let's take a look at UFC 5's general controls on the ground:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Grapple Stick Move Left Stick Move Left Stick Advanced Grapple / Transition Move Right Stick Move Right Stick Punch Press Y or X Press Triangle or Square Knee Punch Press B or A Press Circle or X Advanced Transition Ground and Pound Modifier Hold LB Hold L1 Body Shots Modifier Hold LT Hold L2 Ground and Pound Modifier Hold RB Hold R1 High Block Hold RT Hold R2 Low Block Hold RT + LT Hold R2 + L2

Grapple defence controls

If your opponent decides to take you into a Clinch, here's how you can defend against it:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw Tap LT + RT Tap L2 + R2 Defend Submission Tap RT Tap R2 Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier Move Left Stick Any Direction Move Left Stick Any Direction Clinch Escape Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent Move the Left Stick to the Opposite Side of the Opponent

