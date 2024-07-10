EA Sports College Football 25 Top 10 Players Revealed!

The best players in EA Sports College Football 25 have finally been revealed, and surprisingly, there is no 99 OVR player, which the fans were happy about.

These players are the ones you want to have on your team, as they possess incredible attributes, abilities, and potential, and can help take your college to the promised land.

After the top 10 offenses and defenses lists were announced, EA Sports decided it was time to reveal the 10 best players in EA Sports College Football 25, the players who can single-handedly change the outcome of a game, and perhaps even a season.

Here are the 10 best players in EA Sports College Football 25:

Top 10 Players in EA Sports College Football 25 1- Will Johnson - Michigan - 96 OVR 2- Will Campbell - LSU - 96 OVR 3- Ollie Gordon II - Oklahoma State Cowboys - 96 OVR 4- James Pearce Jr - Tennessee - 95 OVR 5- Caleb Downs - Ohio State - 95 OVR 6- Travis Hunter - Colorado - 95 OVR 7- Malaki Starks - Georgia Bulldogs - 95 OVR 8- Mason Graham - Michigan - 95 OVR 9- Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State - 95 OVR 10- Tate Ratledge - Georgia Bulldogs - 95 OVR

As you can see, there is a lot of parity in the ratings of the top 10 players in EA Sports College Football 25. This follows the same format used for the top 10 offenses and defenses lists.

Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State are tied with two players in the top 10 list each, which isn't a huge surprise, as these are arguably the three best teams in college football right now.

No 99 OVR Players!

The fact that there aren't any 99 OVR players is a surprise, but a good one, as it allows the player's ratings to increase or decrease more naturally as the season progresses.

It would be fitting that the winner of the Heisman trophy gets upgraded to a 99 OVR, but we still don't know if EA Sports plans to do that, or even how the rating upgrades will work.

This also gives players more margin of progress in the Dynasty mode, since even if you are a 96 OVR player, such as Will Johnson, who is already one of the best players in the game, there is still a margin to improve.

You can take a look at the top 100 players list here, and check out who are the best players of each position, college, or conference.

What did you think of the Top 10 players list of EA Sports College Football 25? Let us know in the comments below!

