The wait is almost over for UFC fans! EA Sports will launch the newest edition of the fighting simulation on 27 October 2023, and so far we know who will be the cover stars of UFC 5. Also, we have a roster for this year’s game, and in this article, we go through the UFC 5 fighter ratings.

There will be five different game modes in UFC 5 and new features for the players to enjoy.

Let’s have a quick look at the fighter ratings released thus far. We’re going to cover the rest of the ratings as soon as they become available.

UFC 5 Fighter Ratings Revealed

Just like in the previous instalment, fighters are rated on a 5-star system, but only the elite ones will get five stars. Below are the UFC 5 fighter ratings for six divisions.

Men’s Welterweight

Georges St Pierre (Legacy) 5

Leon Edwards 4.5

Kamaru Usman 4.5

Colby Covington 4.5

Shavkat Rakhmonov 4.5

Men’s Light Heavyweight

Jon Jones 5

Daniel Cormier 4.5

Jiri Prochazka 4.5

Jamahal Hill 4.5

Alex Pereira 4.5

Men’s Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley 4.5

Aljamain Sterling 4.5

Cory Sandhagen 4.5

Marlon Vera 4.5

Merab Dvalishvili 4.5

Men’s Featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski 5

Max Holloway 4.5

Conor McGregor (Legacy) 4.5

Ilia Topuria 4.5

Jose Aldo 4.5

Women’s Strawweight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (Legacy) 5

Zhang Weili 4.5

Rose Namajunas 4.5

Mackenzie Dern 4.5

Amanda Lemos 4.5

Women’s Bantamweight

Amanda Nunes 5

Valentina Shevchenko 4.5

Holly Holm 4.5

Julianna Pena 4

Miesha Tate 3.5

More ratings are coming soon

For now, we know the UFC fighter ratings for six categories. However, we expect the ones for the middleweight, men’s or women’s flyweight divisions very soon. YIsrael Adesanya, Sean Strickland, Alexandre Pantoja, Brandon Morena, Alexa Grasso, and Shevchenko will likely top the ratings in those divisions.

