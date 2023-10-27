UFC 5: Top 5 kickboxers

UFC 5 is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. We've already explained the cover stars and told you how to uppercut and touch gloves. Now it's time to talk about the fighters themselves, namely the top 5 kickboxers in UFC 5.

Kickboxers are the most versatile fighters in the UFC series, as they are the most balanced and can fight both on the ground and in the stand-up position. So in this guide, we are going to tell you about the 5 best kickboxers who have good stamina, powerful punches, and perks. Without further ado, read all the information below.

Israel Adesanya (Middleweight)

Israel Adesanya is a New Zealand MMA fighter who was born in Nigeria. This kickboxer is a representative of the middleweight category. It is Adesanya you see on the start screen of the game. Israel is one of the best, not only among kickboxers but also among fighters in general. His stats are impressive: besides having many powerful perks, he has 5-star health. The 5-star 34-year-old fighter has the following perks:

Laser Focus

Crazy Legs

Frontal Assault

Wake Up Call

Pay To Miss

Max Holloway (Featherweight)

Max Holloway is an American fighter and ex-UFC featherweight champion. Max is one of the top 10 best fighters regardless of weight category, and for good a reason: his fight statistics are 22-6. The 31-year-old Holloway has 5-star health and stand-up scores, making him a tough and powerful character. Max is lightweight and maneuverable, which is essential in the octagon. Here are the perks Max Holloway has in UFC 5:

Laser Focus

Higher Altitude

Marathoner

Pay To Miss

Skirmisher

Amanda Nunes (Bantamweight) (W)

Meet one of the most powerful ladies in UFC 5. Her name is Amanda Nunes. Amanda is a past UFC women's bantamweight champion and two-time UFC women's lightweight champion. Her history is impressive, with as many as 25 wins out of 28. This Brazilian lady in UFC 5 is an extremely balanced fighter, with an overall rating of 5 stars, as well as stand-up. Her grappling and health are also on par, with 4.5 stars, making her versatile in the octagon. Here are the perks Amanda Nunes has in UFC 5:

Laser Focus

Fast Hands

Force of Nature

Crazy Legs

Bulldog

Leon Edwards (Welterweight)

Rocky is the nickname of 32-year-old English fighter Leon Edwards. Leon is the current welterweight champion, so in UFC 5 he is a super powerful kickboxe. His stand-up is 5 stars, his grappling is 4.5 stars and his health is also 4.5 stars, so Edwards can fight both standing and on the ground. Here are the perks EA has given Leon Edwards:

Laser Focus

Crazy Legs

Frontal Assault

Marathoner

Justin Gaethje (Lightweight)

The well-known Justin Gaethje is one of the most unique fighters in UFC 5. He is the second fighter in UFC history to win the BMF title. He started fighting when he was 4 years old, which is impressive. Justin can kick and punch perfectly, as well as use his uppercut in time, which makes him the most powerful fighter. Yes, Gaethje is not good enough at grappling, but he's a master at everything else. Here are Justin Gaethje's perks in UFC 5:

Recharger

Wrestle Clinic

Fast Hands

Bulldog

Carved of Wood

