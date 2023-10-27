UFC 5 Review: A fresh chapter

UFC 5 from EA Vancouver is now available for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game impresses with its visuals and realism, providing gamers with exciting virtual fights.

EA has launched a massive advertising campaign for the release of UFC 5, promising many new modes and more realistic gameplay by switching to the Frostbite engine. But does UFC 5 live up to the billing? Let's take a look in our UFC 5 review!

Table of contents First impressions UFC 5 gameplay Graphics and atmosphere No Ultimate Team mode in UFC 5 UFC 5 online mode Verdict

Reviewed on PS5. Review copy provided by publisher.

First impressions

When starting the game, you are welcomed by the legendary EA Sports splash screen, after which the game immediately sends you into the octagon to fight Stipe Miocic. At first glance, it seemed that it was the same game as four years ago, only with improved graphics. Kicks, blocks and movements, literally everything feels the same as in UFC 4. We finished the fight and went to the main menu, which was the same as in the previous part, with a slightly changed colour palette.

To be honest, the first launch of the game was disappointing, but not everything was as bad as it seemed.

UFC 5 gameplay

The gameplay is improved thanks to the Frostbite engine, so over time, the game feels different. But how massive are these differences? There have been complaints in the community that players got a full-price update of UFC 4, so it's worth checking to see if this is true and if the gameplay has changed significantly in UFC 5.

It is worth noting that the developers at EA Vancouver have done a fantastic job on the injury and damage system, which looks much more realistic in UFC 5 thanks to the power of current generation consoles. This has a direct impact on the gameplay, as a doctor can intervene after a significant cut or injury to examine the fighter and give his verdict on whether the fight can continue. The game has an M rating, which means you can expect plenty of blood.

The models of the fighters have also undergone changes. Each one now feels different depending on their height and weight, which will make players choose their character more carefully before the fight. Also, the game introduces many new animations that demonstrate the brutal nature of mixed martial arts. Each fighter now has their unique style thanks to authentic punches and reactions, which were lacking in previous games in the series.

EA Sports UFC 5 aimed to give you a true MMA experience, and they succeeded! Yes, you may encounter some bugs early in the game, but we hope the developers will fix these in future updates. At first, it may seem like an update to UFC 4, but it's not, once you get used to the new mechanics and controls, the game feels much fresher, and you'll want to come back for more.

Graphics and atmosphere

Again, because of the new Frostbite engine, fights look better than ever. It's weird though that the company didn't make the previous games in the UFC series with this engine, as most of the games released by EA are made on Frostbite. Now, the game has a stable 60 frames per second on current generation consoles, which will give you a smooth gaming experience.

UFC 5 looks much better thanks to a photo-realistic damage system. There's blood and sweat all over the octagon, which is typical for this game series, but in UFC 5, it's taken to the next level thanks to the visual and sound effects.

The fans around the octagon are more active in reacting to the fighters' actions, which adds to the dynamics of the fight but nothing else. The cutscenes before and after the fight are almost always the same, which gets boring after a few matches. For example, in FC 24, the developers have done a good job with cutscenes that appear even in the pause menu. In FC 24, you can see how players are getting ready for matches, the atmosphere in the dressing room, the press, commentators, and more, which doesn’t get boring over time because the cutscenes are always different. Unfortunately, in UFC 5, everything is not as good.

New camera angles and replays enhance the gaming experience. Cinematic knockout replays are a simple but effective addition. Slow motion and colour filter changes emphasise the power of knockouts. It is also possible to select camera settings, namely Medium, Tight and Wide. New camera angles allow you to look into every corner of the octagon and see the fight from different angles.

No Ultimate Team mode in UFC 5

As sad as it is to admit, the developers have not included the Ultimate Team mode in UFC 5. This is weird, as the game had all the chances to compete with FC 24. Ultimate Team would have been a perfect addition to the game, but unfortunately, it's not there. At least not yet.

UFC 5 online mode

Multiplayer in UFC has remained at a decent level. Yes, Ultimate. Online Career is a mode where you fight against online opponents to level up your character. We are sure that most fans will enjoy this mode.

Ranged Championships is another mode that will definitely be played a lot. Here, you play as real fighters instead of created characters. You can also play online with your friend in the Invite tab or have a Quick Fight against a random player in UFC 5.

Verdict

UFC 5 is a good step forward for the franchise. The developers have improved the animations and combat mechanics, which makes UFC 5 much more realistic than its predecessor. The game copes perfectly with its task, namely, immerses players in the brutal atmosphere of MMA.

The game definitely has problems, such as occasional bugs or freezes, but we hope that the developers will fix them in future updates. Despite all the shortcomings, we enjoyed the dynamic gameplay of the new UFC 5 and definitely recommend it to MMA fans.