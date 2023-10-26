The long-awaited EA Sports UFC 5 is finally out. We've already covered career mode, takedowns and the clinch, so it's time to learn how to defend in UFC 5.

The most crucial aspect of any UFC game is mastering the art of defence, which includes blocking, standing or ground defence. Proper defence will allow players to protect their fighter's health and gain an advantage. Without further ado, here are the controls that will help you defend like a pro in UFC 5.

How to defend in UFC 5

First, we'll break down the basic defensive UFC 5 controls. You should learn these actions and use them in every fight.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls High Block Hold RT Hold R2 Low Block / Leg Catch Hold RT + LT Hold R2 + L2 Head Movement Move right stick Move right stick Switch Stance Press right stick Press R3

Basically, it's simple. Press R2 (or RT on Xbox) to perform a high block and protect your head from being hit. Hold R2 + L2 (or RT + LT on Xbox) to perform a low block, which will help you protect your body or legs (movement) if the opponent notices that your fighter's head is reliably protected. Head movement is needed to dodge punches, so we'll explain that control below.

Once you have learned the basic defence controls, you should master advanced movements, which will greatly strengthen your skills. These controls will allow you to dodge attacks in time and sometimes make the most unexpected moves for your opponent. Here's how it works:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Minor Lunge Flick left stick Flick left stick Major Lunge Hold LB + move left stick Hold L1 + move left stick Pivot Lunge Hold LB + move right stick Hold L1 + move right stick Signature Evade Hold LB + flick left stick Hold L1 + flick left stick

Once you've mastered the basic controls, it's time to move on to the more advanced ones, namely grapple defence, clinch grapple defence, and ground grapple defence.

Stand-up grapple defence

Use these controls when you see your opponent attempting a takedown or clinch:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Clinch Right stick in any direction Right stick in any direction

Clinch grapple defence controls

If you do get caught in a clinch, you need to know how to escape or defend against an unwanted takedown. Here are the clinch grapple defence controls:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Defend Takedown/Throw LT + RT L2 + R2 Defend Submission RT R2 Single/Double Leg Defence Modifier Move left stick to the left, up, or down Move left stick to the left, up, or down Clinch Escape Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent Left stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Ground grapple defence

These controls will help you when your opponent throws you to the ground and starts grappling.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls Get up Left stick up Left stick up Submission Left stick left Left stick up Ground and pound Left stick right Left stick right Defend transition RT + right stick or RT + left stick R2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

When you are in a grapple, try not to waste your stamina. Wait for your opponent to use up their energy and then act!

