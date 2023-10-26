The home of sports games

UFC 5: How to defend

By Artur Novichenko
UFC 5: Two players are fighting

The long-awaited EA Sports UFC 5 is finally out. We've already covered career mode, takedowns and the clinch, so it's time to learn how to defend in UFC 5.

The most crucial aspect of any UFC game is mastering the art of defence, which includes blocking, standing or ground defence. Proper defence will allow players to protect their fighter's health and gain an advantage. Without further ado, here are the controls that will help you defend like a pro in UFC 5.

How to defend in UFC 5

UFC 5: Player
First, we'll break down the basic defensive UFC 5 controls. You should learn these actions and use them in every fight.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
High BlockHold RTHold R2
Low Block / Leg Catch Hold RT + LTHold R2 + L2
Head MovementMove right stickMove right stick
Switch StancePress right stickPress R3

Basically, it's simple. Press R2 (or RT on Xbox) to perform a high block and protect your head from being hit. Hold R2 + L2 (or RT + LT on Xbox) to perform a low block, which will help you protect your body or legs (movement) if the opponent notices that your fighter's head is reliably protected. Head movement is needed to dodge punches, so we'll explain that control below.

Once you have learned the basic defence controls, you should master advanced movements, which will greatly strengthen your skills. These controls will allow you to dodge attacks in time and sometimes make the most unexpected moves for your opponent. Here's how it works:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Minor LungeFlick left stickFlick left stick
Major LungeHold LB + move left stickHold L1 + move left stick
Pivot LungeHold LB + move right stickHold L1 + move right stick
Signature EvadeHold LB + flick left stickHold L1 + flick left stick

Once you've mastered the basic controls, it's time to move on to the more advanced ones, namely grapple defence, clinch grapple defence, and ground grapple defence.

Stand-up grapple defence

UFC 5: Two players are fighting
Use these controls when you see your opponent attempting a takedown or clinch:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend TakedownLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend ClinchRight stick in any directionRight stick in any direction

Clinch grapple defence controls

UFC 5: Two players are fighting
If you do get caught in a clinch, you need to know how to escape or defend against an unwanted takedown. Here are the clinch grapple defence controls:

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Defend Takedown/ThrowLT + RTL2 + R2
Defend SubmissionRTR2
Single/Double Leg Defence ModifierMove left stick to the left, up, or downMove left stick to the left, up, or down
Clinch EscapeLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponentLeft stick to the opposite side of the opponent

Ground grapple defence

UFC 5: Two players are fighting
These controls will help you when your opponent throws you to the ground and starts grappling.

Action Xbox Series X|S Controls PS5 Controls
Get upLeft stick upLeft stick up
SubmissionLeft stick leftLeft stick up
Ground and poundLeft stick rightLeft stick right
Defend transitionRT + right stick or RT + left stickR2 + right stick or R2 + left stick

When you are in a grapple, try not to waste your stamina. Wait for your opponent to use up their energy and then act!

For more articles like this, take a look at our UFC page.