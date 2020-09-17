PS5 Gaming Headsets Black Friday 2020: Pulse 3D, Buying Guide, Wireless, Wired, PS5 Compatible, Cheap, and more

If you want to get ahead of the game this year, you’ve come to the right place!

If you’re looking for PS5 gaming headsets, then Black Friday 2020 is the one for you.

Not only is the PS5 officially hitting shelves before the Black Friday sales, but there are already loads of compatible headsets on the market to choose from – many of which will be discounted at the sales!

Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be refreshing it with the latest deals available this minute in the run-up to Black Friday 2020!

Pre-order the Pulse 3D PS5 Headset

Want to pre-order the official gaming headset for PS5? Look no further!

“WE CAN’T FIND A PULSE!” Be sure to pre-order fast!

Understandably, demand is incredibly high, and we’re seeing stock become unavailable in even a matter of hours – so we advise acting fast!

CLICK HERE TO BUY: PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Shopto – £89.85

PS5 Compatible Gaming Headsets Black Friday 2020

Most wired and wireless gaming headsets should work with PS5, however, it is assumed (but not explicitly stated) that Sony’s 3D Pulse headset will deliver on the next-gen audio enhancements from the console.

It is not yet fully known as to whether all other headsets will be capable of showcasing the PS5’s audio advancements in their full glory…as of yet.

Quick-Guide to Gaming Headsets

When it comes to headsets, there are a few things you want to look out for when you’re heading into the Black Friday sales in 2020, if you’re buying for PS5.

NEXT-GEN NEIGHBOURS: Meet the family moving in come November!

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what all the jargon means, which is why we’ve put together a quick-guide to make your search easier.

Analogue vs Digital

Analogue tends to have a 3.5 mm audio jack, digital is usually a USB connection.

USB tends to be cleaner when it comes to sound.

Compatibility

Generally, most analogue headsets will work on most Xbox / PlayStation, PC, Mobile and more.

If you’re going for digital – check compatibility first!

Wireless vs Wired

Wireless tend to be more expensive, and a little heavier, as they include a battery.

Wired are generally cheaper, but don’t provide obvious freedom to move!

Stereo Sound

The entry standard, and actually more than good enough to get a great experience out of most games.

Surround Sound

360-degree soundscape, and pretty common in headsets.

Ideal for competitive gaming!

3D Sound

More like a ‘sphere’ shaped soundscape, so you can hear what’s going on above and below you too.

Could be a good choice for PS5’s next-gen audio enhancements and increased immersion!

Black Friday 2020 PS5 Gaming Headset Deals

If you can’t wait for Black Friday 2020, we’ve got some PS5 compatible gaming headsets you can purchase right now.

Take a look!

Wired – Budget

Mpow make some quality headsets, and this wired beauty is no different!

Stereo Surround Sound

Noise Cancellation Mic & In-Line Control

LED Light

BEST SELLER: The Mpow gaming headset delivers on amazing stereo surround sound

Don’t Miss Out: Get the Mpow Gaming Headset for under £25.00!

Wired – Premium

For some serious immersion, this headset ticks all the right boxes!

Large-diameter 45 mm drivers

State-of-the-art flexible (and detachable) Boom microphone

Crystal-clear in-game voice communication

WIRED AND READY: Get the very best quality and take in-game immersion to a whole new level

Don’t Miss Out: Get the Audio Technica ATH-G1 for under £150.00!

Wireless – Mid Range

Quality design, sound-cancelling mic, and great connectivity – this Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset is a solid, affordable choice perfect for most gamers out there!

Noise-cancelling Mic

Comfortable and durable

Memory foam ear pads and great looking design.

AFFORDABLE AND HIGH QUALITY: This is a great choice if you want to save some cash!

Don’t Miss Out: Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset for under £65.00!

Wireless – Premium Deal

If you want to go all-in, we’d recommend this top-level wireless headset.

Premium Hi-Res speakers

Luxurious polished steel for maximum durability

‘Best mic in gaming’

20 hours of gaming

THE BEST OF THE BEST: Go all-in with this incredible gaming headset

Don’t Miss Out: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for under £280.00

Our top tips for Black Friday 2020

It’s still up in the air as to how exactly Black Friday 2020 will go ahead this year, but rest assured, the deals will be sure to impress.

Headsets are one of the most popular items in sales, so make sure to act fast in order to bag your fave.

We’ll keep you posted, but it’s always a good idea to check in the months running up to the sales, as many places like to hold flash sales, which have incredible Black Friday-like offers.

Retailers to check out are Amazon, Currys / PC World, and Argos for amazing deals!

