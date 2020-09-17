PS5 Gaming Headsets Black Friday 2020: Pulse 3D, Buying Guide, Wireless, Wired, PS5 Compatible, Cheap, and more
If you want to get ahead of the game this year, you’ve come to the right place!
If you’re looking for PS5 gaming headsets, then Black Friday 2020 is the one for you.
Not only is the PS5 officially hitting shelves before the Black Friday sales, but there are already loads of compatible headsets on the market to choose from – many of which will be discounted at the sales!
Be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be refreshing it with the latest deals available this minute in the run-up to Black Friday 2020!
Pre-order the Pulse 3D PS5 Headset
Want to pre-order the official gaming headset for PS5? Look no further!
Understandably, demand is incredibly high, and we’re seeing stock become unavailable in even a matter of hours – so we advise acting fast!
CLICK HERE TO BUY: PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Shopto – £89.85
PS5 Compatible Gaming Headsets Black Friday 2020
Most wired and wireless gaming headsets should work with PS5, however, it is assumed (but not explicitly stated) that Sony’s 3D Pulse headset will deliver on the next-gen audio enhancements from the console.
It is not yet fully known as to whether all other headsets will be capable of showcasing the PS5’s audio advancements in their full glory…as of yet.
Quick-Guide to Gaming Headsets
When it comes to headsets, there are a few things you want to look out for when you’re heading into the Black Friday sales in 2020, if you’re buying for PS5.
First and foremost, it’s important to understand what all the jargon means, which is why we’ve put together a quick-guide to make your search easier.
Analogue vs Digital
- Analogue tends to have a 3.5 mm audio jack, digital is usually a USB connection.
- USB tends to be cleaner when it comes to sound.
Compatibility
- Generally, most analogue headsets will work on most Xbox / PlayStation, PC, Mobile and more.
- If you’re going for digital – check compatibility first!
Wireless vs Wired
- Wireless tend to be more expensive, and a little heavier, as they include a battery.
- Wired are generally cheaper, but don’t provide obvious freedom to move!
Stereo Sound
- The entry standard, and actually more than good enough to get a great experience out of most games.
Surround Sound
- 360-degree soundscape, and pretty common in headsets.
- Ideal for competitive gaming!
3D Sound
- More like a ‘sphere’ shaped soundscape, so you can hear what’s going on above and below you too.
- Could be a good choice for PS5’s next-gen audio enhancements and increased immersion!
Black Friday 2020 PS5 Gaming Headset Deals
If you can’t wait for Black Friday 2020, we’ve got some PS5 compatible gaming headsets you can purchase right now.
Take a look!
Wired – Budget
Mpow make some quality headsets, and this wired beauty is no different!
- Stereo Surround Sound
- Noise Cancellation Mic & In-Line Control
- LED Light
Don’t Miss Out: Get the Mpow Gaming Headset for under £25.00!
Wired – Premium
For some serious immersion, this headset ticks all the right boxes!
- Large-diameter 45 mm drivers
- State-of-the-art flexible (and detachable) Boom microphone
- Crystal-clear in-game voice communication
Don’t Miss Out: Get the Audio Technica ATH-G1 for under £150.00!
Wireless – Mid Range
Quality design, sound-cancelling mic, and great connectivity – this Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset is a solid, affordable choice perfect for most gamers out there!
- Noise-cancelling Mic
- Comfortable and durable
- Memory foam ear pads and great looking design.
Don’t Miss Out: Mpow Wireless Gaming Headset for under £65.00!
Wireless – Premium Deal
If you want to go all-in, we’d recommend this top-level wireless headset.
- Premium Hi-Res speakers
- Luxurious polished steel for maximum durability
- ‘Best mic in gaming’
- 20 hours of gaming
Don’t Miss Out: SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless for under £280.00
Our top tips for Black Friday 2020
It’s still up in the air as to how exactly Black Friday 2020 will go ahead this year, but rest assured, the deals will be sure to impress.
Headsets are one of the most popular items in sales, so make sure to act fast in order to bag your fave.
We’ll keep you posted, but it’s always a good idea to check in the months running up to the sales, as many places like to hold flash sales, which have incredible Black Friday-like offers.
Retailers to check out are Amazon, Currys / PC World, and Argos for amazing deals!
Looking for something else?
Check out our guides below for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Christmas, for all the latest predictions, deals, and ways to get the most out of this year’s sales!
