Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Release date, Leaks, Weapons, Map, Battle pass skin, and more Season 14 news

The constant changing world that Epic Games has created has a new season on the horizon. What’s in store?

Fornite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been hugely popular with fans, especially during the lockdown period.

With the release of Chapter 2 Season 3 in just a week’s time, players cannot wait to dive into all of the new content.

However, we are always looking ahead and Chapter 2 Season 4 is only a few months away.

Let’s take a closer look at all we know about next season!

As soon as Chapter 2 Season 3 releases, keep your eyes peeled on social media. More specifically the clever Fortnite data miners.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Skins – New cosmetics

They will certainly be able to find the end date of the current season as they have done for every season in the past!

SUMMERTIME – Season 4 is going to be a Summer season!

However, going off of Epic’s model of a new season every two months or so.

We can expect Chapter 2 Season 4 to start around August 1!

Battle Pass? Cost?

Much like any Fortnite season, we can expect a battle pass for Chapter 2 Season 4.

READ MORE: How To Change Your Fortnite Name on PS4!

Inside the battle pass, we can expect a wide array of skins, emotes, pickaxes, gliders, and (of course) V-bucks!

LEGENDARY – One of the best battle passes of all time!

So, for Fortnite Season 4 expect the same price of 950 V-bucks for the battle pass. Which equals out to around $10 USD, and players will more than likely be able to opt into the Battle Pass Bundle.

The latter will cost 2800 V-bucks and will reward you with 25 tiers of the Battle Pass to start!

New Weapons

Like any Fortnite season, this is when Epic Games tends to go all out when it comes to adding/removing weapons into the game.

READ MORE: How To Change Your Fortnite Name on PC!

For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 expect much of the same when the season releases; perhaps we could see the return of the beloved Spike Traps?

COUNTDOWN – When will Season 4 start?

Theme

Although it is hard to speculate the future theme for Fortnite’s next season, let’s take a look at all past season’s themes.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Do Split Screen On The Nintendo Switch!

Season 1 – Theme = NONE

Season 2 – Theme = Medieval

Season 3 -Theme = Space

Season 4 – Theme = Super Heroes

Season 5 – Theme = Worlds Collide

Season 6 – Theme = Halloween

Season 7 – Theme = Winter

Season 8 – Theme = Pirates

Season 9 – Theme = Future

Season X – Theme = Time

CH2S1 – Theme = Doppelgangers

CH2S2 – Theme = The Agency

CH2S3 – Theme = ?

Map Changes?

This is another common trend with each new Fortnite season, so expect the new season to have more map changes!

CONCERT – Will we see another Fortnite concert?

We will have to wait and see what happens during the release of Season 3, as this could determine the future of certain map POIs!

Competitive? FNCS? World Cup?

Since the cancellation of the 2020 Fortnite World Cup, we know the entire competitive road map for the rest of the year.

READ MORE: Fortnite FNCS Solos Announced! Start Date, Prize Pool and More!

Epic Games has outlined the future of competitive events for the next couple of seasons, so let’s take a look at what they are.

TRIOS – The return of Trio FNCS is in Season 4!

CH2S3 – Solo FNCS with Trio Cash Cups

CH2S4 – Trio FNCS with Solo Cash Cups

Leaks? Rumors?

As of now, we do not have any news regarding Chapter 2 Season 4.

Be sure to check back when Season 3 kicks off, as we are sure to get an ample amount of leaks over the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Fortnite: How to do PC Crossplay in Chapter 2! – PC Crossplay, How it Works, Crossplay Servers and More!