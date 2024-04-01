Find out who is the face of NBA 2K25!

The NBA 2K community has all its attention turned to NBA 2K25. Despite the most recent content drops NBA 2K24 has received, especially the MyTEAM Easter Event, the game continues to slowly die.

NBA 2K players are just waiting for the next title in the franchise, and are hoping it includes some groundbreaking features. One thing players also really want to know is, who will grace the cover of NBA 2K25.

With so many superstars in the NBA, it's hard to select just one to be on the cover of the world's biggest basketball game. However, we have a good idea of who it might be.

NBA 2K25 Cover Star

As of right now, we don't know who will be on the cover of NBA 2K25. We expect the cover star to be confirmed in late August or early October, as NBA 2K25 is expected to be released in September.

However, there are a few players who have a great chance of becoming the cover star of NBA 2K25. Some of them can even surprise you.

So let's take a look at our NBA 2K25 cover star predictions.

NBA 2K25 Cover Star predictions

Among the many superstars in contention to be on the NBA 2K25 cover, the front-runner is none other than, Nikola Jokić.

After two, potentially three, MVP awards, an NBA Championship, finals MVP, and having a huge impact on the game of basketball, it's about time that Jokić gets the recognition he deserves. He has never been on the cover of an NBA 2K game, which is mindblowing, so it's time for 2K to fix that.

As usual, LeBron James is also one of the favourites, and he will continue to be until he retires from the NBA. The King became the first player to reach the 40K points mark, and his impact on and off the field is immeasurable. He is still the face of the league, and plenty of fans would love to see him grace an NBA 2K cover one final time.

However, it's also possible that 2K decides to go a different route and choose one of the new superstars to be on the cover. If that ends up being the case, then there are two names perfect for that, and one of them is Anthony Edwards.

Edwards is one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA and is having a spectacular 2024 season. Many already consider the Timberwolves superstar the best shooting guard in the league, and depending on his playoff performances, that can easily become a unanimous statement in the NBA community.

The second player who fits the young superstar criteria is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With him at the wheel, the Thunder are one of the best teams in the league and are fighting for the number one spot in the Western Conference standings.

Shai is a prolific scorer, battling against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic for the scoring title. He is also a great passer and always finds a way to get his teammates involved.

While Edwards is regarded as an elite shooting guard, Shai is seen as an elite point guard, and a good playoff run can see him entering the debate for best point guard in the league.

click to enlarge + 3 The Thunder are a problem and Shai is the head of the snake!

It wouldn't be a predictions article without some outsiders, and there is no better outsider for the NBA 2K25 cover than Jalen Brunson. Brunson has been playing like a superstar this season, especially in the absence of Julius Randle, averaging 27.9 points and 6.5 assists.

He has become the Knick's number-one option and is a player the NBA community loves. It's very unlikely that Brunson will feature in the NBA 2K25 cover, but don't be afraid of dreaming New York Knicks fans.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure you bookmark it.

