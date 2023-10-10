A new patch has arrived at NBA 2K24 and it's probably the biggest update the game has received. This patch brought a plethora of changes and finally addressed some of the more glaring issues in the game, such as shot coverage detection, latency in online games, dunk meter logic, and much more.

Update 1.4 also makes some design changes to the courts, as well as updating some players' faces and general likenesses. It also fixed some bugs that players were experiencing in The City and MyCAREER.

The goal of this patch is to fix most of the problems the game is facing and deliver a more realistic game to the NBA 2K24 players. Hopefully, this will make the gameplay more realistic, authentic, and above all, enjoyable.

So, let's take a look at the changes Update 1.4 is bringing to NBA 2K24.

Biggest changes in Update 1.4

As mentioned above, Update 1.4 is already here and it brings some huge gameplay changes to NBA 2K24. 2K finally listened to the community and made some crucial changes, such as improving the shot coverage detection, so that it detects if the player is open or wide open.

The shooting was finally buffed, even if just slightly. Close shots, wide-open jumpshots and the Limitless Range Badge are all being buffed, which will hopefully fix the shooting problems NBA 2K24 has.

On-ball stealing has also been addressed, and hopefully, we won't ever again see players spamming the steal button and stealing the ball from the other side of the court. This was arguably the biggest problem in NBA 2K24 until now, so it's good to see that 2K has finally addressed it.

With shooting buffed, hopefully, you won't miss many wide-open shots.

The dunking meter wasn't showing properly for most players, with users having very small dunk meters despite their high dunk attribute. 2K also addressed this problem in Update 1.4, improving the Dunk meter logic by making the dunk meter window size better reflect the difficulty of the dunk.

It's also worth noting that, this update also brought changes to reduce the user-reported latency in multiplayer games on The City. This change by itself is incredible if well implemented, as input lag is a big issue on NBA 2K24 and is one of the worst things in the game.

Update 1.4 introduced plenty of other changes, and you can take a look at them below.

NBA 2K24 Update 1.4 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes of Update 1.4 which just went live! You can see that there are many other changes apart from the gameplay ones we talked about and that the patch also addressed plenty of bugs.

MyNBA also will also undergo some changes.

The City, MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA also received some huge changes. Some are bug fixes, while others are changes to key features of the modes. So, be sure to check them all out below.

Gameplay

Standing Meter Dunks will now properly use the Standing Dunk rating instead of Driving Dunk to determine the green window size

Dunk meter logic has been updated to make the window size better reflect dunk difficulty

Fixed an issue in the on-ball steal system that forced the ball to yo-yo back to the previous ball hand midway through a crossover or behind back move

Improved foot planting to reduce unwanted out of bounds violations when shooting near the sidelines

When blockers jump early and land on ball handlers or shooters, fouls will now be called 100% of the time

Better shot coverage detection for OPEN vs. WIDE OPEN

Slight buff to close shots, wide open jump shots, and Limitless Range badge

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to double dribble by alley-oop/fake passing to no one in 1v1 games

Removed pass interceptions on Right Stick UP as it was being abused for easy steals with no risk

Updated Adrenaline system to account for successfully stopping post moves and no longer consume boosts when driving directly toward the rim

Fixed a minor aesthetic issue with Klay Thompson’s jump shot

Addressed a rare issue in which the ball can get stuck on the stanchion

Changed the Heat Check and Recharge player indicator icons to only display when relevant

Limited the distance from which rebounds can branch to putbacks

Fixed an issue that was causing putbacks and mid-air jelly layups to be classified as covered even when no defenders were nearby

Improved the responsiveness of stopping when setting a screen

Updated “griefing” logic to differentiate good vs. bad full court shots and also account for players with high grades

Fixed “Excessive Violations Committed” event from firing off multiple times incorrectly, “Good Defensive Possession” incorrectly firing on free throws, “Lazy Defense” now includes camping out of bounds, and improved “Bad Timeout” logic for Teammate Grade

Addressed a rare issue preventing players from being able to break out of a certain pass animation

General

Preparations for NBA 2K24 Season 2, launching on Friday, October 20th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!

Numerous enhancements to the UI have been made across all modes to improve the overall experience

Continued updates and adjustments have been made to improve face scan results and stability when using the MyNBA2K companion app

Fixed a user-reported issue that prevented certain previously equipped layup and dunk animations from being assigned when editing a player

Resolved a hang that could occur when editing tattoos in the Create A Player menu

Commentary, music, crowd, and ambient audio will now be properly heard in player control games in Play Now Online

Changing the unit of measurement will now function as intended

The sponsor patch on the Utah Jazz uniforms has been updated

The letter spacing on the New York Liberty uniforms has been adjusted for accuracy

The team logo has been removed from the 2002 Los Angeles Lakers shorts to accurately reflect the actual uniform

The color on the 1992 Philadelphia 76ers uniform has been adjusted to better reflect official reference

The NBA logo has been added to the 1983 Denver Nuggets uniforms

Additional courtside VIPs have been added to various NBA arenas

Removed errant Playoffs/Finals logos that were appearing in the 1990s Orlando Magic arena.

Color corrections have been made to all Boston Celtics historic arena floors to improve accuracy

MyTEAM

Various improvements and updates have been made to many menus throughout MyTEAM

The Player Market has been updated to clearly show discounts when buying a set and a fix for displaying non-player card collection rewards

On the MyTEAM Home Tab, a notification icon has been added to the Seasons button when there are unclaimed Season Level Awards

Fixed a rare issue that prevented some players from using valid lineups

Triple Threat modes will now use the score overlay used in other MyTEAM modes

Green release camera cuts have been disabled in multiplayer games

Multiplayer modes have had their total pauses and number of timeouts reduced:

• Unlimited – 5 Timeouts – 6 Pauses

• Salary Cap – 3 Timeouts – 4 Pauses

• Clutch Time Online – 2 Timeouts – 4 Pauses

• Triple Threat Online – 4 Pauses

Ensured automatic substitutions respect a player card’s primary and secondary position

The in-game Coach Boosts system has been updated to allow for new triggers

Addressed an issue with in-game Coach Boosts after restarting a game

Head coaches and coaching staffs will no longer dress in suits in MyTEAM games

Various updates have been made to the postgame MyTEAM recap

Addressed some issues that could occur when applying customized shoes from the MT Shoe Lab under certain circumstances

The City

Many improvements to performance, stability, and visuals have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City

Made changes to reduce user-reported latency during multiplayer games in the City

Squads are now able to chat when waiting on Got Next circles

Progression earned in Pro-Am and Starting 5 games will now be retained if the opposing player(s) leaves the game

Visuals on the ELITE Court Status menu have been improved so that all courts are more easily readable

Custom shoes will now appear in the Rec clothing category as intended

Stats will now properly appear on the Team Matchup overlay when playing Pro-Am games

The get on/get off animations for various vehicles have been sped up

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the loading icon to appear indefinitely when in the City

Resolved a rare timing issue that could cause players to show up as invisible after accepting an invite

Players appearing on the Social menu can now be directly joined when in an available state

The Social menu can now be used when waiting on Got Next circles

Social notifications will no longer appear when playing in games in the City

Look 1 and Look 2 can now be switched between as expected in the Clothes menu

Resolved an issue that could cause default clothing items to override equipped ones

Fixed a rare issue in the tattoo parlor that prevented clothing from being removed, hindering placement

The Heat Check and Recharge reward boosts will now be properly applied in non-NBA games

Affiliation-specific rewards are now properly removed from a player’s inventory when transferring to the opposing one

Players will now be removed from Starting 5 games when idling for too long

The Win Streak count will now appear correctly during the postgame recap sequence after games in the City

The Player Matchup screen in Rec games will now correctly show the 4 best attributes for each player

The difficulty of the initial Streetball opponents has been lowered

Resolved a hang when quitting a Streetball game during an action replay

Addressed a functionality issue that could occur with the Streetball player select menu after losing a rematched game

Many improvements and updates have been made to UI, audio, and in-game ambient elements to add further detail and immersion

The Restricted Area line in the “King Of Sac” game has been updated to match official reference

MyCAREER

Multiple fixes and adjustments have been made to improve the overall quest experience and ensure proper progression and quest completion throughout the mode

Various tuning adjustments and fixes have been made to optimize content related to record-breaking performances and the rise up the GOAT tier list

Resolved a rare issue that caused Rebirth and certain Badge Perk rewards to not be unlocked as expected

Fixed some tracking issues with quests shared across multiple saves

Various adjustments to Key Games logic have been made to improve accuracy and frequency

Fixed an issue with single-season record GOAT Moments that could incorrectly carry them over to the subsequent season and create unnecessary Key Games

Various fixes and adjustments have been made to Goat Skills stat tracking and requirements

The Art of Shooting gym will now remain open for practice after the current drill has been completed

Updated the starting requirements for the Chris Brickley and Art Of Shooting quests so they unlock more easily for all types of players

Many improvements have been made to social media messaging to ensure accuracy and proper frequency

Resolved an issue that could cause certain Coach Game Goals to fail prematurely

The record for triple-doubles in a rookie season is now properly reflected

The “Win Back-To-Back MVPs” GOAT Moment will now correctly complete when accomplished

Addressed an issue that could cause some press conferences to be available after the incorrect game

Hall of Fame level badges will no longer display a full progress meter when not actually full

The Overdrive quest will now properly track Silver badges that were previously unlocked via Rebirth

Takeover Perk quest givers will now properly appear at their Streetball court locations in all expected cases

Resolved an issue that could prevent rewards from being earned in Flashback games

Fixed an issue that caused the crowd to be missing in Flashback Games when accessed from the Streetball courts

A handful of errant audio references to GOAT Moments in Flashback games have been removed

Fixed a rare hang when exiting the Animation Store menu

Resolved a hang that could occur when navigating to the Edit Playbook menu after simulating multiple games

Additional signature shoes created beyond the first one in MyCAREER should now correctly appear in the closet

The location for some shoe endorsement scenes has been adjusted so that they begin with the proper placement

Resolved an issue that could prevent the Free Throw Golf drill from being completed in the Team Practice Facility

Fixed an issue that could cause the score to incorrectly become negative in the Three-Point Challenge Drill in the Team Practice Facility

Resolved a rare hang that could occur when a trainer is retrieving a ball in the Team Practice Facility, Art of Shooting Gym, or Brickley’s Gym

Fixed a rare camera issue that could cause MyPLAYER to become invisible in the Team Practice Facility

Many updates have been made to the NPCs in all NBA arenas as we continue to enhance the general atmosphere before, during, and after games

The background noise has been reduced when watching podcasts and other social videos when in the arena tunnel or locker room

Addressed a rare hang that could occur during the ring ceremony in later seasons of MyCAREER

Resolved some camera issues that could occur in NBA games if played directly after a Streetball game

MyNBA & The W

Various stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W

Various improvements have been made to player generation and progression, particularly to have more generated players reach higher overall ratings

The variety of available staff in MyNBA has been increased to help improve the offseason period

Fixed an issue in MyNBA that would cause the commentary to talk about franchise records being broken too frequently when playing with an expansion team

Addressed a hang that could occur in the offseason when using a downloaded expansion team

Downloaded draft classes can now be edited as expected when outside of MyNBA

Resolved an issue that could cause certain players in MyNBA to be updated to younger heads rather than older ones when an age likeness update occurs

Players replaced with the Player DNA feature will no longer revert to the original player when an age likeness update occurs

The proper standings rules will now be used when starting a save in the LeBron Era in MyNBA

The G League can now be disabled when starting in the LeBron and Kobe Eras in MyNBA

All-Rookie teams in MyNBA will now always have a full 10 players selected

Addressed an issue in MyNBA that could cause players to show up in the Hall of Fame and jersey retirement lists without having officially retired

Resolved a hang that could occur when replacing the Finals MVP when in Playoffs mode

Support for contract extensions has been added in MyNBA Online

The Gameplay Difficulty setting will now update as expected when changed within MyNBA Online

Resolved an issue preventing various stat overlays from appearing during Jordan Era games in MyNBA

The simulator will now correctly follow the NBA/WNBA rule for which team gets possession at the start of each quarter

Modern day hashtag signs will no longer appear in the crowd in older Eras games

The team names that were previously reversed will now appear correctly above the player lists in the Trade Finder Results menu

The Northwest Division will now properly appear when sorting by division in the NBA Standings menu

Fixed a variety of animation and other visual issues with the pregame and postgame sequences in The W Online

The Pick & Roll icons will now properly appear during Pick-Up games in The W

Updated courts

Philadelphia 76ers (City)

Boston Celtics (Alternate)

Utah Jazz (Primary)

New York Liberty (Primary)

Orlando Magic (Association)

Orlando Magic (Icon)

Indiana Pacers (Statement)

Players likeness updates

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Cole Anthony

Ariel Atkins (hair dynamics update)

Emoni Bates (hair dynamics update)

Keita Bates-Diop

Monique Billings (hair dynamics update)

Anthony Black (hair dynamics update)

Wendell Carter Jr.

Jordan Clarkson (hair dynamics update)

Darius Days (new player scan)

Luguentz Dort (hair dynamics update)

Tari Eason

Aaron Gordon

Allisha Gray (hair dynamics update)

AJ Green (new player scan)

Gary Harris

Tianna Hawkins (hair dynamics update)

Tiffany Hayes (hair dynamics update)

Jordan Horston (hair dynamics update)

Jett Howard (hair dynamics update)

Isaiah Joe (hair dynamics update)

Cameron Johnson

Keldon Johnson

Keon Johnson

Zach LaVine (tattoo update)

Isaiah Livers

Jewell Loyd (hair dynamics update)

Kevin Love

Lauri Markkanen

Naji Marshall

Bennedict Mathurin

Leonard Miller (hair dynamics update)

Patty Mills (hair dynamics update)

Kelsey Mitchell (hair dynamics update)

Astou Ndour-Fall

Candace Parker (tattoo update)

Cheyenne Parker (hair dynamics update)

Jordan Poole (tattoo update)

Kevin Porter Jr.

Ricky Rubio

Mercedes Russell (hair dynamics update)

Jayson Tatum (tattoo update)

Oscar Tshiebwe (new player scan)

Jarred Vanderbilt (tattoo update)

Sami Whitcomb

Cam Whitmore (hair dynamics update)

A’ja Wilson (tattoo update)

LaMarcus Aldridge

Chris Andersen

Kwame Brown

Jarrett Jack

DerMarr Johnson

Shawn Kemp

Jason Kidd

Darko Milicic

Gary Payton

Doc Rivers

Bryon Russell

Anderson Varejao

We hope this article answered all the questions you had about NBA 2K24 Update 1.4. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101.