The MyTEAM promo pack is here!

28 Feb 2024 7:36 PM +00:00

Since the launch of Season 5 a plethora of content has arrived at NBA 2K24. This time, a promo pack including 50 of the best MyTEAM cards released so far has been added to the game.

The MyTEAM promo pack is already available in the pack market, but will only be up for grabs for 48 hours. This promo pack includes cards from plenty of programs and also has five Galaxy Opals cards.

So let's find out everything about the MyTEAM promo pack.

A new promo pack arrives at MyTEAM

It seems 2K isn't slowing down when it comes to releasing new promo packs. After introducing the NBA 2K24: Season 4 Super Pack, Rush and Wild West promo pack in the last eight days, now we have the MyTEAM promo pack.

As mentioned above, this promo pack includes 50 cards, from a plethora of different programs, with five of them being Galaxy Opals. The 100 OVR Galaxy Opal Kareem Abdul-Jabbar card is by far the best in this pack and has some astonishing attributes and badges.

click to enlarge Credit: NBA 2K

The MyTEAM promo pack is already available in the pack market, with each pack costing 45K VC. You can buy as many MyTEAM promo packs as you want, but it's worth noting that, there is no guarantee you will get any of the cards included in the promo pack.

In other words, try your luck at your own risk, as it's very likely you spend a lot of VC and don't get any of the good cards.

The NBA 2K community's reaction to the release of this promo pack was mostly negative, as fans think this is just another nail in the MyTEAM coffin. For most players, this is just another way to bait users into spending money on the game.

Mamba Mode Activated: NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition 50% off now!|NBA 2K24 Season 4: 2K is starting 2024 with a slam dunk!|2K In Hot Water Over Microtransactions| NBA 2K24: How to get Diamond LeBron James.

For more articles like this, take a look at our NBA 2K page.