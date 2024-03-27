Is NBA 2K25 on PS4?

Will PS4 receive the next edition of the NBA 2K franchise?

Despite still being at least five months away from its release, the NBA 2K community has already turned all of its attention to NBA 2K25. Players are hoping the title introduces some incredible new features that are capable of revitalizing the franchise.

However, what many players really want to know, is if NBA 2K25 will be available for PS4, or if NBA 2K will decide to move on from the last-gen consoles once and for all.

Will NBA 2K25 be on PS4?

Will NBA 2K25 be on PS4?

As of right now, there is no official information on which platforms NBA 2K25 will be available. However, since NBA 2K24 was available for the PS4, there is a really good chance NBA 2K25 will also be available for the platform.

Despite that, it's also possible that NBA 2K decides that NBA 2K25 is the perfect time to move on from the last-gen platforms.

This is something that many players in the community have been asking for quite some time, as it would allow developers to focus on working on a better product for the current-gen platforms.

It's been almost four years since the PS5 was released, so it wouldn't be surprising to see sports titles stop being produced for the last-gen. This is something that will happen sooner or later, as it doesn't make sense to produce a game for a console that is more than 10 years old and outdated.

Most of the NBA 2K24 player base is either on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, and the last-gen consoles also don't include many of the new features that have been introduced in the past years. So don't be shocked if NBA 2K25 doesn't make its way to PS4.

