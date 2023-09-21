Like it was the case in previous versions of NBA 2K, in NBA 2K24 you can choose a team of your liking and lead it to glory. You will have official squads and control everything in the selected franchise, including the team branding, mascot, and location. We will show you how to relocate in NBA 2K24; it’s pretty straightforward.

If you selected a struggling franchise that had problems even reaching the playoffs in recent years, and you want a fresh start with it, the team relocation is exactly what that franchise needs. As a General Manager, you have the power to do it.

However, this option is restricted to just one mode in NBA 2K24, so let’s check out how to relocate in NBA 2K24.

How to relocate in NBA 2K24

Relocations of an NBA team are available only in MyNBA mode in NBA 2K24. There, you have total control of a franchise, which is not possible in MyCAREER, MyPLAYER, MyTEAM, or Mamba Moments. Go to MyNBA and start a new file. In case you want to relocate an existing team, enter that file and select an existing franchise from the modern era.

Which cities are available for relocation?

After you create a new save, go to the ‘Front Office’ tab and choose ‘Relocate Team’ from the menu. This will open a list of cities available for relocation in NBA 2K24:

Albuquerque, NM

Anaheim, CA

Anchorage, AK

Athens, GA

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Boston, MA

Bronx, NY

Buffalo, NY

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Colorado Springs, CO

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

East Rutherford, NJ

El Paso, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Fresno, CA

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Jacksonville, FL

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Long Beach, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Mesa, AZ

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Montreal, CA

Nashville, TN

New Orleans, LA

New York, NY

Oakland, CA

Oklahoma City, OK

click to enlarge Access MyNBA from the main menu

Orlando, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Providence, RI

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Sacramento, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Seattle, WA

St. Louis, MO

Tampa, FL

Toronto, CA

Tucson, AZ

Vancouver, CA

Virginia Beach, VA

Washington, D.C.

Pick your new city and proceed. It’s a pretty fast process as your attempt to relocate will be probably improved right away. Choosing a city without an existing NBA team is more fun than the one that already has an NBA franchise. Imagine playing NBA games in Anchorage, AK or Honolulu, HI!

Hopefully, we helped with our how to relocate in NBA 2K24 guide. It is not a complicated process, so you’ll do it in no time. If you want to know more about The City in NBA 2K24 or what are the best build templates, feel free to read more NBA 2K24 guides.