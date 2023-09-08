NBA 2K24 launched on Friday, September 8, 2023, and it came with plenty of exciting features and improved gameplay. We already talked about the best C build in NBA 2K24, and now it’s time to talk about the best power forward build in NBA 2K24.
While we had five different sizes for our centres, we are going with two for power forwards. That should be enough to create a two-way monster that will help win games in this basketball simulation.
In this guide, we offer what we think the best possible power forward should look like.
Best PF build in NBA 2K24
We begin our best power forward build in NBA 2K24 guide with a 6’9″ size.
Best 6’9″ Power Forward build
This particular build focuses on defense. A great rebounder and fantastic interior defender who is a master in blocking shots, this power forward will also be excellent in driving layups and dunks, and lethal from beyond the arc.
Custom Template:
- Height – 6’9″
- Weight – 218 lbs
- Wingspan – 7’7″
- Body Shape – Defined
Attributes:
- Close Shot 67
- Driving Layup 80
- Driving Dunk 80
- Standing Dunk 75
- Post Control 50
- Mid-Range Shot 69
- Three-Point Shot 81
- Free Throw 69
- Pass Accuracy 70
- Ball Handle 60
- Speed With Ball 60
- Interior Defense 84
- Perimeter Defense 70
- Steal 70
- Block 90
- Offensive Rebound 90
- Defensive Rebound 99
- Speed 81
- Acceleration 76
- Strength 82
- Vertical 70
- Stamina 91
Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Precision, See the Future.
Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Shooter, Glass Cleaner.
Best 6’8″ Power Forward Build
The second option in our best PF build in NBA 2K24 is a 6’8″ Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Of course, speed and handling attributes are a bit lower, but this build will give you plenty of rebounds, steals, and blocks.
Custom Template:
- Height – 6’8″
- Weight – 233 lbs
- Wingspan – 7’6″
- Body Shape – Defined
Attributes:
- Close Shot 81
- Driving Layup 61
- Driving Dunk 75
- Standing Dunk 75
- Post Control 30
- Mid-Range Shot 63
- Three-Point Shot 78
- Free Throw 61
- Pass Accuracy 82
- Ball Handle 47
- Speed With Ball – 36
- Interior Defense 82
- Perimeter Defense 75
- Steal 91
- Block 92
- Offensive Rebound 70
- Defensive Rebound 92
- Speed 75
- Acceleration 72
- Strength 90
- Vertical 80
- Stamina 95
Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Precision, See the Future.
Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Shooter, Glass Cleaner.
Badges
Tier S: Aerial Wizard (Silver), Bully (Silver), Fast Twitch (Bronze), Fearless Finisher (Silver), Limitless Takeoff (Silver), Posterizer (Bronze).
Tier A: Amped (Silver), Catch & Shoot (Bronze), Deadeye (Bronze), Unpluckable: Gold (Silver).
Tier B: Chase Down Artist (Gold), Challenger (Silver), Clamps (Bronze), Pick Dodger (Bronze).
Tier C: Ankle Breaker (HOF), Off-Ball Pest (HOF), Slippery Off Ball (HOF), Space Creator (HOF), Clutch Shooter (HOF).
