NBA 2K24 launched on Friday, September 8, 2023, and it came with plenty of exciting features and improved gameplay. We already talked about the best C build in NBA 2K24, and now it’s time to talk about the best power forward build in NBA 2K24.

While we had five different sizes for our centres, we are going with two for power forwards. That should be enough to create a two-way monster that will help win games in this basketball simulation.

In this guide, we offer what we think the best possible power forward should look like.

Best PF build in NBA 2K24

We begin our best power forward build in NBA 2K24 guide with a 6’9″ size.

Best 6’9″ Power Forward build

This particular build focuses on defense. A great rebounder and fantastic interior defender who is a master in blocking shots, this power forward will also be excellent in driving layups and dunks, and lethal from beyond the arc.

Custom Template:

Height – 6’9″

Weight – 218 lbs

Wingspan – 7’7″

Body Shape – Defined

Attributes:

Close Shot 67

Driving Layup 80

Driving Dunk 80

Standing Dunk 75

Post Control 50

Mid-Range Shot 69

Three-Point Shot 81

Free Throw 69

Pass Accuracy 70

Ball Handle 60

Speed With Ball 60

Interior Defense 84

Perimeter Defense 70

Steal 70

Block 90

Offensive Rebound 90

Defensive Rebound 99

Speed 81

Acceleration 76

Strength 82

Vertical 70

Stamina 91

Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Precision, See the Future.

Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Shooter, Glass Cleaner.

Best 6’8″ Power Forward Build

The second option in our best PF build in NBA 2K24 is a 6’8″ Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Of course, speed and handling attributes are a bit lower, but this build will give you plenty of rebounds, steals, and blocks.

PF build in NBA 2K24

Custom Template:

Height – 6’8″

Weight – 233 lbs

Wingspan – 7’6″

Body Shape – Defined

Attributes:

Close Shot 81

Driving Layup 61

Driving Dunk 75

Standing Dunk 75

Post Control 30

Mid-Range Shot 63

Three-Point Shot 78

Free Throw 61

Pass Accuracy 82

Ball Handle 47

Speed With Ball – 36

Interior Defense 82

Perimeter Defense 75

Steal 91

Block 92

Offensive Rebound 70

Defensive Rebound 92

Speed 75

Acceleration 72

Strength 90

Vertical 80

Stamina 95

Next Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Precision, See the Future.

Current Gen Primary and Secondary Takeover – Spot-Up Shooter, Glass Cleaner.

Badges

Tier S: Aerial Wizard (Silver), Bully (Silver), Fast Twitch (Bronze), Fearless Finisher (Silver), Limitless Takeoff (Silver), Posterizer (Bronze).

Tier A: Amped (Silver), Catch & Shoot (Bronze), Deadeye (Bronze), Unpluckable: Gold (Silver).

Tier B: Chase Down Artist (Gold), Challenger (Silver), Clamps (Bronze), Pick Dodger (Bronze).

Tier C: Ankle Breaker (HOF), Off-Ball Pest (HOF), Slippery Off Ball (HOF), Space Creator (HOF), Clutch Shooter (HOF).