This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The NBA playoffs are just around the corner and so is the NBA 2K24 Season 6. This new season will introduce a plethora of rewards, new programs, promos, a new Season pass, and even some new songs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the face of NBA 2K24 Season 6, as the developers want players to channel their inner Shai, and leave a mark both on and off the court.

So let's find out everything about NBA 2K24 Season 6.

Season 6 arrives at NBA 2K24 on 5 April, at 8am PT/ 4pm BST. This means players don't have that much time to complete the Season 5 pass and claim all of its rewards.

As mentioned above, Season 6 is going to introduce a plethora of content, especially to modes such as MyTEAM, MyCAREER and The W Online. So let's take a look at it.

Season 6 rewards

MyTEAM is the mode that will receive the most content, as it's usual with every new NBA 2K24 season. A new 40-level reward path will be introduced, allowing players to earn many rewards such as exclusive cards, packs, XP, MT and much more.

Players will get a 98 OVR Free Agent Chet Holmgren card as soon as they enter MyTEAM after Season 6 goes live. This card is the level-one reward of Season 6 and can be very useful to help players complete challenges and progress in the Season 6 reward path.

However, the reward everyone wants to get their hands on is the 99 OVR Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Players will need to reach level 40 to earn this card, which possesses some astonishing attributes and is among the best guards in the game.

There are also other great cards you can earn in Season 6, such as Diamond Patty Mills, Pink Diamond Jordan Poole, Pink Diamond Coach Ty Lue, and Galaxy Opal Robert Parish. All of these cards can be valuable additions to your squad.

This Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card is scary!

When it comes to MyCAREER rewards, Season 6 follows the same formula used in the previous five seasons. Players will once again be able to earn new emotes, jumpshot meters, XP, unique apparel, and banners, among other rewards.

Similar to what happens in MyTEAM, players will unlock these rewards as they progress through the 40-level Season 6 MyCAREER reward path.

Last but not least, we have The W Online rewards. Similar to MyCAREER, the Season 6 rewards for The W Online don't change a lot from previous seasons. There are many jerseys, team boosts, and player boosts, among other apparel you can earn.

The Noelle Quinn MyTEAM coach card is by far the most unique reward for The W Online in Season 6. Other than that, it's business as usual.

NBA 2K24 Season 6 Pass

The arrival of a new season also means a new Season Pass is coming. As expected, the Season Pass continues to have three tiers, with one being free while the other two are locked behind a paywall.

The standard tier includes 40 rewards, with the 99 OVR Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the best one you can get. As for the two premium tiers, Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, they both have 80 rewards, with the Hall of Fame Pass giving players a head start of 10 levels.

These two premium tiers include some exclusive rewards such as 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Paolo Banchero, 99 OVR Pro Pass Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 45K VC, a plethora of boosts, and many more rewards.

It's also worth noting that, you can still pay to unlock all the Season Pass rewards. So if you don't want to grind to get that incredible 99 OVR Dark Matter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander card, simply get your credit card out.

New songs are coming in Season 6

Season 6 also brings 11 new songs, which will be added to an already star-studded soundtrack. All of the songs are part of 88rising latest album, "hella (˃̣̣̥╭╮˂̣̣̥) ✧ ♡ ‧º·˚' Jams".

The album has some very well-known artists such as Rich Brian, Hip-Hop legend Ghostface Killah, and Dumbfoundead. Furthermore, two of the tracks will be exclusively released on NBA 2K24.

We hope this article answers all of your questions about Season 6.

Is NBA 2K25 on PS4?|When does NBA 2K25 come out?|NBA 2K24 Season 5: Everything you need to know|NBA 2K24: How to get NBA ID & all rewards|NBA 2K25 Cover Star: Who should be on the cover?|NBA 2K25: Everything you need to know.