01 Apr 2024 4:20 PM +00:00

It's only April and NBA 2K25 is still far away, but the NBA 2K community can't wait for the new game to come out. With many players disappointed with the state of NBA 2K24, all eyes are on NBA 2K25 and whether the game will be able to revitalize the franchise.

Players want to know what new features NBA 2K25 will introduce, if new game modes are coming, when will the game launch, and on which platforms it will be available, among many other things.

So let's find out everything about NBA 2K25!

We still don't have an official release date for NBA 2K25, but after taking a look at the previous titles' launch dates, we expect it to happen between the 1st and 10th of September.

Every NBA 2K title since NBA 2K18 was released on the first ten days of September, and we expect NBA 2K25 to follow that tradition. However, there is always a chance the game will be released a little later.

Expected game modes

MyTEAM, MyCAREER and MyNBA, the most popular game modes of the NBA 2K franchise, should all make a return in NBA 2K25. The same is expected of The W.

However, we expect all the modes to either introduce new features or improvements. Hopefully, the improvements made will be significant, especially to MyCAREER and MyTEAM, who have received their fair share of criticism from the fans.

The Mamba Moments mode is not expected to return, but there is a good chance a similar mode will take its place. Maybe a mode about the illustrious career of LeBron James, as the King just broke the 40K points mark in the NBA.

It's also possible we have Diesel Moments, where we relive the greatest moments of the most dominant force in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal. Or perhaps we can step into the shoes of a player who changed the way the game is played forever, and experience the biggest moments in Stephen Curry's career.

The popular MyCAREER sub-mode, The City, is also expected to return, with a plethora of ways to compete online and own your skills against opponents from all over the world.

Despite that, The City may undergo a huge design change, similar to what happened in NBA 2K24. We also wouldn't be surprised to see some new modes being introduced, or existing ones receiving slight changes.

Cover star prediction

When it comes to the face of NBA 2K25, we expect it to be Nikola Jokić. The Denver Nuggets superstar meets all the criteria to be the cover star, and quite frankly, it's surprising to see he has never been on an NBA 2K cover so far.

However, players such as LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Joel Embiid are all on the run, so it's anyone's game. We expect the cover star to be revealed in late August or early October, just one month before the game's full release.

