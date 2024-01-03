Find out everything about NBA 2K24 Season 4.

A new year has arrived and a new NBA 2K24 season is also on the horizon. NBA 2K24 Season 4 is just a few days away, and it will deliver a lot of new content to the game.

The NBA 2K community is excited about NBA 2K24 Season 4, as players hope its content can revitalize the game. Players are also intrigued to see what unique rewards the Season Pass brings, and what new events or card programs will be introduced throughout Season 4.

So let's take an in-depth look at NBA 2K24 Season 4.

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 goes live on Friday, 12 January, at around 11am ET/4pm GMT. This means players have until then to grind the NBA 2K24 Season 3 Pass and collect as many rewards as possible.

As normally happens when a new Season arrives at NBA 2K24, the game servers will undergo a maintenance period. This is done to make sure all the NBA 2K24 Season 4 content goes live without any problems.

What can we hope for in NBA 2K24 Season 4?

As mentioned above, the NBA 2K24 Season 4 will introduce a lot of new content, which hopefully is capable of injecting some life into the game.

We still don't have any official information about the content NBA 2K24 Season 4 is introducing. However, after taking a look at the past seasons' content, we have a very good idea of what Season 4 might have in store for us.

Players can expect a new Season Pass, which will include plenty of unique rewards awaiting to be claimed. There will be rewards available for game modes such as MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W.

It's also very likely new events and programs will be announced. MyTEAM should receive new card series, collections, and promo packs, which will include some of the best players released so far.

New MyCAREER events should become available in The City throughout Season 4, giving NBA 2K players something new to play for. It's also another way for players to earn some rewards, including some VC, which they can then use to upgrade their character.

We will update this article regularly with any new information about NBA 2K24 Season 4, so make sure to bookmark it.

