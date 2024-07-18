Pre-Order NBA 2K25 Today and Enjoy a 28% Discount

Get ready to hit the virtual courts with the latest NBA 2K25 for PC! Pre-order now at CDKeys and enjoy an amazing 28% discount, bringing the price down to just £43.19 from the original £59.99.

This deal is available for UK gamers, offering an unbeatable way to experience the newest features and gameplay of NBA 2K25 once it's released later this year. It's a sports game deal that's so good you won't want to miss out!

NBA 2K25 promises an enhanced gaming experience with updated rosters, new game modes, and improved graphics. Whether you're a longtime fan of the series or new to the game, this edition will bring the excitement of professional basketball right to your PC.

Among the game modes, MyCAREER and the popular MyTEAM are set to return, along with MyNBA and THE W, which returns for its third year and see's you rise the ranks as your own star in the WNBA. 2K has also made improvements on the court by powering it with ProPLAY, which is immersive technology that directly translates NBA footage into engaging gameplay.

Ultimately, this next iteration in the NBA franchise might just be the best yet. Make sure you act fast to secure your copy then, especially when it's on sale at such a low price.

