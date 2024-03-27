Find out when NBA 2K25 arrives.

The NBA season is about to enter crunch time, but for most of the NBA 2K community the NBA 2K24 crunchtime is over, and all eyes are set on NBA 2K25.

Despite the new content recently introduced to MyTEAM and MyCAREER, it feels like the game is slowly dying. Some players are even leaving for other recently released sports titles such as MLB The Show 24 and WWE 2K24.

This left many players wondering when NBA 2K25 will come out. So let's find that out below.

When does NBA 2K25 come out?

There still isn't an official release date for NBA 2K25, as the game is still five months away. However, by taking a look at the previous NBA 2K release dates, we have a pretty good guess of when the next edition of the franchise will come out.

We expect NBA 2K25 to be released in early September, more specifically, around the 1-10 of September. That's because since NBA 2K18 every title was released in the first ten days of September, with NBA 2K24 launching on 8 September.

There is always a possibility that the game will be released at a later date, due to development problems, or just a marketing decision, but we highly doubt that will happen.

On which platforms will NBA 2K25 be released?

Unfortunately, we also don't have any official information regarding which platforms NBA 2K25 will be available on. However, we expect the game to be released on the same platforms it did last year, which are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

It's also expected that last-gen platforms, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, don't have access to all the new features the game introduces, similar to what happened in previous years.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure you bookmark it.

