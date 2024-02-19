The NBA 2K24 Season 4 Super Pack is here!

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 Super Pack has finally been revealed, and it brings some spectacular cards. It's by far the best Super Pack of NBA 2K24 so far, as it even brings a 100 OVR player!

This pack brings all the cards that were released during Season 4. It includes 10 Galaxy Opals and more than 40 Pink Diamonds. Furthermore, it's available in the player and pack market.

So let's find out everything about the Season 4 Super Pack.

NBA 2K24 Season 4 Super Pack

The NBA 2K24 Season 4 Super Pack has just arrived at MyTEAM and will be available until 8am PT on Friday, 23 February. It becomes unavailable just as Season 5 goes live.

It brings all the great cards released during Season 4 in one pack, including an incredible 100 OVR Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, which has 38 Hall of Fame badges and a 99 rating on almost all of its attributes. It's the best center and arguably the best overall card in the game right now.

click to enlarge Credit: @UncleDemi

The pack also brings cards from many programs that were introduced during Season 4, such as All-Star, Lunar New Year, Seismic and the Inferno programs, among others.

Other great cards the Season 4 Super Pack includes are 98 OVR Galaxy Opal LeBron James, 98 OVR Galaxy Opal Luka Doncic, 96 OVR Pink Diamond Ja Morant and 96 OVR Pink Diamond Julius Erving, among many others.

If you want to get your hands on these cards you can already do so. The Season 4 Super Pack is already up for grabs with every pack costing 11K VC or 25K MT, the 10 packs bundle costing 99K VC and the 21 packs bundle costing an impressive 198K VC.

