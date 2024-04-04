Season 6 of NBA 2K24 is just around the corner, and apart from the many rewards it brings, it will also introduce the Eclipse promo to MyTEAM. This promo brings seven new Dark Matter cards, which possess some astonishing attributes and are by far the best in their position. The 100 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo is the crown jewel of this promo.

There are also some great Galaxy Opal and Pink Diamond cards in the Eclipse promo. Despite that, the NBA 2K community is disappointed with this promo and the direction in which the game is going.

Let's find out everything about the Eclipse promo.

NBA 2K24 Eclipse promo delivers spectacular cards!

The Eclipse promo arrives at NBA 2K24 on April 5, at 8am PT/ 4pm BST, the same time at which Season 6 goes live. Its goal is to celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse that will happen in the United States on April 8.

As mentioned above, this promo introduces some of the best cards in MyTEAM. These cards are Dark Matter Jimmy Butler, Dark Matter Kristaps Dark Matter Porzingis, Dark Matter Larry Bird, Dark Matter Derrick Rose, Dark Matter Nick Young, and Dark Matter Shawn Kemp.

Furthermore, the Eclipse promo also brings a Galaxy Opal Domantas Sabonis, Galaxy Opal Steve Nash, Galaxy Opal Isaiah Thomas, Pink Diamond Rui Hachimura, Pink Diamond Harold Miner, and Pink Diamond Brian Scalabrine.

The cards will be available in the Player and Pack market. We still don't know the Eclipse pack odds, but we expect them to be quite low, as usual. You will almost need a miracle to get your hands on one of these cards without spending a lot of VC.

Even if these cards are some of the best in MyTEAM, and having them on your lineup will significantly make your squad much stronger, they will most likely be very hard and expensive to acquire.

Another step in transforming MyTEAM into MyCASINO

As was mentioned at the beginning of the article, the NBA 2K community isn't happy with the Eclipse promo. That's because this promo further proves the direction in which NBA 2K24 and the MyTEAM mode in particular are going, which is not a good one!

MyTEAM is becoming more and more pay-to-win, so much so that many players already call it MyCASINO. If you want to get your hands on these Eclipse cards you will need to spend a lot of VC, since there is no free way to acquire them.

The MyTEAM Promo is another example of how much pay-to-win MyTEAM has become.

The Player Market was supposed to make it easier for players to acquire better cards, but it has done the opposite. Galaxy Opals and other high-tier cards are listed on the Player Market for absurdly high prices. This forces the players who want to have those cards, or be competitive, to put money in the game to buy them since that is the only place they can acquire them from.

MyTEAM is becoming too similar to gambling. Do you want the great cards introduced in the latest promo? Well, then get your credit card out! I think it's fair to say that this is a huge problem, especially for no money spent players, who are at a huge disadvantage.

Hopefully, NBA 2K developers listen to the criticisms of their community and find a way to make MyTEAM enjoyable once again.

