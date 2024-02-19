A new season is just around the corner.

19 Feb 2024 3:23 PM +00:00

NBA 2K24 Season 5 is just around the corner and we expect it to introduce some exciting new content. New programs, rewards, cards, events, and a brand-new Season Pass are expected.

However, fans are wondering if this will be enough to turn the tide and revitalize NBA 2K24. The game needs something to captivate players, especially when other sports games such as WWE 2K24 and MLB The Show 24 are just around the corner.

So let's find out everything about NBA 2K24 Season 5.

The NBA 2K24 Season 5 goes live on Friday, 23 February, at around at around 11am ET/4pm. This means you have until then to complete the Season 4 pass if you still haven't done so and collect all of its rewards.

As mentioned above, Season 5 will bring a lot of new content such as new programs, cards and events. The MyTEAM and MyCAREER game modes will be the biggest benefactors of this new wave of content

So without further ado, let's take a look at what we can expect in NBA 2K24 Season 5.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 expected content

Unfortunately, we still don't have any official information regarding the content that Season 5 will bring.

However, by taking a look at what the previous NBA 2K24 seasons introduced, we have a good idea of what it might be. MyTEAM players can expect new programs and unique cards to arrive at the mode, along with more challenges.

MyCAREER will most likely receive a plethora of events, as it happened in seasons past, that will allow players to earn rewards such as apparel, boosts, and coins. It's also possible that new NBA player templates will be introduced.

We also expect The W to introduce new content, mainly new rewards such as unique jerseys, shoes and team or player boosts.

A new Season Pass will also be introduced and will bring many rewards. Similar to the past seasons, the Season Pass format remains the same, with one free tier and two premium ones.

So if you want to have access to all the unique rewards of the NBA 2K24 Season 5, you will have to pull your credit card out.

We will update this article with any new information that is revealed, so make sure to bookmark it.

