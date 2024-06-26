NBA 2K24 Season 8 - Everything You Need to Know About It

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The NBA 2K24 Season 8 is on the horizon, and it will introduce a lot of content to the game, to revitalize it, or at least keep it entertaining until NBA 2K25 comes out.

Season 8 will bring a new Season Pass, rewards for multiple game modes, incredible MyTEAM cards, and much more.

NBA 2K24 Season 8 arrives on Friday 28 June at around 8 AM PDT / 11 AM EDT / 4 PM BST.

What is Season 8 All About?

Season 8 of NBA 2K24 is all about Summer, focusing on the NBA Summer League, WNBA season, and Team USA which will be participating in the upcoming Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

The face of Season 8 is WNBA superstar Sabrina Ionescu, who became the first WNBA athlete to be a Season hero.

Season 8 Content

As mentioned above, Season 8 will bring a lot of new content to NBA 2K24. The MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W, are the main modes this content focuses on, as they also are the most popular ones.

In Season 8, MyTEAM content will be based around Team USA, more specifically, current or iconic players of Team USA, which NBA 2K will honor with the introduction of the Invincible Team USA MyTEAM cards. Players will be able to earn these cards in rewards, packs, and by completing agendas.

MyTEAM will also receive some fantastic cards, which users can earn by progressing in the Season 8 reward path. These cards are:

100 OVR Dennis Rodman

100 OVR Jerry Stackhouse

Dark Matter Marcus Smart

Dark Matter Rashard Lewis

Dark Matter Jaren Jackson Jr

G.O.A.T. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The MyCAREER mode will receive a lot of apparel rewards, such as Team USA Outfit, NBA Mascot, and the Orange Man Suit, among others, as well as XP, boosts, and other cosmetic rewards.

When it comes to The W rewards, players will be able to earn a lot of new apparel, player boosts, MyTEAM shoe cards, and other cosmetics.

Season 8 Season Pass

As usual, a new Season Pass will arrive with Season 8 and has the same format as previous Season Passes.

The standard Season Pass is free, and has 40 reward tiers, while the Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass are both locked behind a paywall and offer 80 reward tiers. Furthermore, the Hall of Fame Pass instantly unlocks the first 10 reward tiers.

However, this Season Pass has a slight twist, as some of the rewards players unlock will be waiting for them in NBA 2K25, such as the Amethyst Derrick Rose MyTEAM Card, or the Pro Pass Pack.

The ability to pay to skip levels remains, so if you don't mind paying the price, you can unlock all of the Season 8 Season Pass rewards in a matter of seconds.

