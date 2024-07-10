Everything You Need to Know About the NBA 2K25 Editions

NBA 2K25 is just around the corner, and with the game cover athlete, and release date being revealed, the hype surrounding the game is through the roof.

However, there are still some things players want to know, with one of the most important ones being how many editions NBA 2K25 has, and what each one includes.

NBA 2K25 Editions

NBA 2K25 has four unique editions, they are the Standard Edition, WNBA Edition, All-Star Edition, and Hall of Fame Edition. Each one has a different price and includes unique perks, which can differ if the Edition is pre-ordered or not.

Depending on what type of player you are, and how much time you expect to spend on the game, certain editions will make more sense for you than others. So keep that in mind before pre-ordering the game.

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition

The NBA 2K25 Standard Edition is available for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

For the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One this Edition will cost £69.99/ $79.99. PC users will have to pay £59.99/$69.99, while Nintendo Switch players will have to pay £49.99/$59.99.

If you don't pre-order this edition you will only receive the base game. However, players who pre-order it will get the following perks:

NBA 2K25 Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonus 2x MyTEAM Promo Packs MyPLAYER Gamerplate 5k VC

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition

The NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition is available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms and costs $69.99. It's an exclusive physical edition only available in North America, and that can only be acquired at GameStop.

If you pre-order this edition, which can only be done at GameStop, you will get the following perks:

NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition Perks 5k VC

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition

The NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition is available for the following platforms, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's the second most expensive edition, costing £89.99/$99.99 for all platforms, but it also includes a plethora of bonuses.

It's worth nothing the All-Star Edition is already available for pre-order.

Players who acquire this edition will get the following perks:

NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition Perks 100k VC 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games) 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games) Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR) 3 Diamond Shoe Cards 3 Takeover Boosts 1 Amethyst Coach Card

NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition

Last but not least, we have the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition, a limited edition available for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is by far the most expensive one, costing £129.99/$139.99.

However, this edition includes all the perks of the All-Star Edition, plus some other great bonuses. It's worth noting that this edition will only be available through 8 September.

If you buy this edition, you will earn all of the following bonuses:

NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition Perks 12-Month NBA League Pass Subscription Season 1 Pro Pass with 4 Automatic Pro Pass rewards 100k VC 150x Skill Boosts (25 Games) 75x Gatorade Boosts (25 Games) Jayson Tatum Cover Jersey Vince Carter Cover Jersey Jayson Tatum Electric Skateboard Skin 2K25 Cover Stars Design T-Shirt 10 MyTEAM Player Cards (3 guaranteed to be 89 OVR) 3 Diamond Shoe Cards 3 Takeover Boosts 1 Amethyst Coach Card 5k VC (pre-order bonus)

Here is everything you need to know about the NBA 2K25 Editions. So, which NBA 2K25 Edition will you be buying, and why? Let us know in the comments below!

