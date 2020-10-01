header decal
01 Oct 2020

Fortnite: Leaked Gingerbread Renegade Raider Skin! PS5 Exclusive Skin and More Leaked Skins!

There is an ample amount of leaked skins coming to the shop soon! Here are the latest leaked ones

Fortnite New Leaked Weapons! Minigun and Uzi - Release Date, Damage, and More!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

A new week means an ample amount of ways to get XP. Here are all the challenges for week six!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Rocket League POI - Leaks, Images, Release Date, and More!

The crossover between the two titles has seen massive amounts of success. Here's all we know!

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Gnome Trap Locations - Secret Challenge Guide

The secret gnomes are back yet again! Here's the locations of all the traps they have hidden on the map!

Fortnite

Fortnite's Birthday Bash now LIVE: Cake, Challenges, Emotes, and everything you need to know

Celebrate in style, eat some cake, and grab your free gifts with this awesome birthday event!

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Birthday Bash LIVE! Cake Locations, Patch V14.10, Stark Industries, News, Trailers, Marvel Theme, Battle Pass, Features, Marvel, Skins, Weapons, Map, App Store, news & more on Season 14!

The constant changing world that Epic Games has created has a new season on the horizon.

Fortnite Birthday Event: All Cake Locations! Where To Find Them, Rewards and More!

Fortnite's birthday bash has finally begun! Here are the locations of all the cake around the map

Fortnite Birthday Event 2020 LIVE: Free Cake, Cake Locations, Challenges Revealed, Rewards And Everything We Know

How will Epic celebrate the release of Fortnite Battle Royale this year? Here's what we know!

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Birthday Event, Patch V14.20, Release Date, Battle Pass, Skins, Trailer, Next-Gen, Weapons, Theme, Map Changes, World Cup, FNCS, Leaks, Rumors, and More News About Season 15

Will the Marvel characters win the Nexus war in Season 4? Or will the new season be drastically different?

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week Five Challenge Guide - How To Make A Stark Robot Dance

The Stark Robots are among the strongest henchman ever added, but they do know how to bust a move!

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 5 Challenge Guide - How To Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle

The new week of challenges has some tricky ones for sure. Here's how to collect that one ring!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Five XP Coins Locations – Green, Blue, Gold and Purple XP Coins!

We are now onto a new week of challenges, and this also means more XP Coins!

Fortnite Blade Skin: Release Date, Skin Price, Daywalker, Backbling, Glider, Pickaxe, Abilities, How To Unlock It And Everything We Know

The latest Marvel skin to be leaked is one of the coolest characters of all time! Here's what you need to know!

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Five Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

We are nearing the halfway point of the Marvel-themed season already. Here's a new batch of challenges!

Fortnite

Fortnite All Leaked Cosmetics Found in Patch V14.20 - New Skins, Emotes and More!

The latest patch of the Marvel-themed season has an ample amount of leaks as well!

Fortnite

*UPDATED* Fortnite Patch V14.20: Patch Notes Released, News, Release Date Confirmed, Skins, New POI, Locations, Leaks, Latest News & more!

The new season is well underway now, but there is a massive patch in the works which will be coming soon

