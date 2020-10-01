Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Six Challenge Guide – Full Guide, Rewards, How To and More!

Fortnite

Fortnite Birthday Event: All Cake Locations! Where To Find Them, Rewards and More!

Fortnite's birthday bash has finally begun! Here are the locations of all the cake around the map 26 Sep 2020

Fortnite's birthday bash has finally begun! Here are the locations of all the cake around the map 26 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Birthday Event 2020 LIVE: Free Cake, Cake Locations, Challenges Revealed, Rewards And Everything We Know

How will Epic celebrate the release of Fortnite Battle Royale this year? Here's what we know! 26 Sep 2020

How will Epic celebrate the release of Fortnite Battle Royale this year? Here's what we know! 26 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: Birthday Event, Patch V14.20, Release Date, Battle Pass, Skins, Trailer, Next-Gen, Weapons, Theme, Map Changes, World Cup, FNCS, Leaks, Rumors, and More News About Season 15

Will the Marvel characters win the Nexus war in Season 4? Or will the new season be drastically different? 26 Sep 2020

Will the Marvel characters win the Nexus war in Season 4? Or will the new season be drastically different? 26 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week Five Challenge Guide - How To Make A Stark Robot Dance

The Stark Robots are among the strongest henchman ever added, but they do know how to bust a move! 25 Sep 2020

The Stark Robots are among the strongest henchman ever added, but they do know how to bust a move! 25 Sep 2020

Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Week 5 Challenge Guide - How To Collect Floating Rings at Coral Castle

The new week of challenges has some tricky ones for sure. Here's how to collect that one ring! 25 Sep 2020