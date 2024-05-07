How to Complete all Star Wars Challenges in Fortnite & Unlock the AWR Pack

As part of the recent 29.40 patch in Fortnite, Star Wars challenges were introduced. Upon completing them, players will earn the AWR Pack Back Bling. The challenges will be divided into two sections, with the first section being live upon release and the second group dropping a week later.

Below, we’ve outlined all of the challenges currently available in the game. Make sure to check back in, as this page will be updated once the next batch is released.

All Fortnite Star Wars Challenges

Part one of the challenges is Luke & Chewbacca, with part two arriving on May 7 and is called Lando and the Empire. Below is part one of the challenges:

Challenge Reward Eliminate a Stormtrooper and collect their E-11 Rifle 5,000 XP Place three times in the top 10 players remaining in different matches 5,000 XP Travel 1,300 distance away from where you start the match 5,000 XP Hit players from 50 meters or more 20 times 5,000 XP Deal 327 damage to opponents wielding an Imperial weapon 5,000 XP Eliminate 12 opponents with the Bowcaster or melee weapon 5,000 XP Blast four players with charged attacks from the Bowcaster 5,000 XP Survive taking 300 damage from opponents in a single match 5,000 XP

Every challenge is worth 5,000 XP, and once you complete five of them, you will also unlock a level boost in the Battle Pass.

How to unlock the AWR Pack

To unlock the AWR Pack Back Bling, you must complete 10 of the challenges. Therefore, you’ll have to wait until the second batch is released to unlock the Star Wars-themed Back Bling.

