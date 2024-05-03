Fortnite v29.40 Patch Notes Highlight Star Wars Return, New Weapons & More

The v29.40 patch in Fortnite brings considerable changes to every game mode, ranging from LEGO to the Battle Royale, with Star Wars at the heart of these changes. Not only are there the usual tweaks and bug fixes, but some substantial new items have been introduced for enjoyment.
It seems likely these new items will be utilized in future weekly challenges, so it’s good to familiarise yourself with everything that’s arrived as part of the patch. Below, we’ve outlined all you need to know, including what’s new and what’s returning to celebrate Star Wars in the game.
Everything New in Fortnite’s May 3 v29.40 Patch
Every mode has a few new features introduced in the latest patch, with the store also getting an overhaul with plenty of Star Wars skins available to players. All of the below changes are taken from the very detailed blog post Epic posted prior to the update.
Battle Royale Changes
- Chewbacca can be rescued in each match and he’ll give you his Bowcaster, he can be found at an Imperial Roadblock
- Darth Vader can be found and once eliminated you can use his Lightsaber
- Stormtroopers have also returned with their E-11 Blasters
- AWR Back Bling introduced that can be earned by completing 10 quests
- The new weapons being introduced also led to the vaulting of the Avatar Mythics and the reintroduction of the Olympus Mythics
LEGO Fortnite Changes
- Rebel Village added
- Lightsabers introduced
- New items at LEGO workbench
- Bowcaster
- DL-44
- E-11
- Thermal Detonator
- LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure with a paid track and free track offering a variety of rewards
- Paid track offers a Chewbacca skin
- Free Track offers Mos Eisley Marketplace Build
- LEGO styles for:
- Aerial Assault Trooper
- The Ageless
- Barrett
- Beach Jules
- Bone Ravage
- Bonejamin
- Carbon Commando
- Catrina
- Centurion
- Chiara
- Chromium
- Corrupted Arachne
- Corrupted Shogun
- Crimson Scout
- Curdle Scream Leader
- Dahlia
- Daring Duelist
- Dark Red Knight
- Darkheart
- Darth Vader
- Desperado
- Dizzie
- Erisa
- Facet
- Farmer Steel
- Field Surgeon
- Flapjackie
- Flatfoot
- Fresh Aura
- Funk Ops
- Glumbunny
- Goldie
- Graven
- Growler
- Gutbomb
- Havoc
- Hybrid
- The Ice King
- Indigo Kuno
- Instinct
- Joey
- Jules
- Kimiko Five-Tails
- Krrsantan
- LLion
- Loveless
- Ludwig
- Mad Mochi
- Maki Master
- Mandalorian
- Master Minotaur
- Mecha Cuddle Master
- Mincemeat
- Moniker
- Mullet Marauder
- Myna
- Nara
- Nolan Chance
- Orin
- Payback
- Piper Pace
- Radiant Striker
- Ravina
- Reflex
- Renegade Runner
- Rian
- Robo-Ray
- Rook
- Scourge
- Shot Caller
- Sidewinder
- Sleuth
- Southpaw
- Special Forces
- Starlie
- Stealth Reflex
- Summer Fable
- Sushi Master
- Swamp Knight
- Synth Star
- Tactics Officer
- Taro
- Teknique
- Thunder
- Trooper
- Tropical Punch Zoey
- Unpeely
- Veronika
- X-Lord
- Zoe Clash
LEGO Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Starting in v29.40, you’ll be able to view LEGO Fortnite Quests without having to return to the Lobby
- Made it easier to exit Driver’s Seats that are flipped over
- Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not receive expected gifts from Villagers
- Fixed a crash that happened rarely when getting out of bed
Fortnite Festival patch notes
- Mos Eisley Cantina added as a New Jam Stage
- Star Wars Quests introduced to unlock Seven-string Hallikset Guitar
- New items to buy including: Cantina Band Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar
Star Wars Skins in the Store
- Dagobah Luke (NEW)
- Lando Calrissian (NEW)
- AWR Trooper (NEW)
- Boba Fett
- Han Solo
- Imperial Stormtrooper
- Leia Organa
- Finn
- Kylo Ren
- Rey
- Sith Trooper
- Zorii Bliss
That’s everything you can expect from the latest Fortnite patch. Let us know in the comments what you’re most looking forward to checking out and if you’ll be picking up any skins.
