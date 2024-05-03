Fortnite v29.40 Patch Notes Highlight Star Wars Return, New Weapons & More

The v29.40 patch in Fortnite brings considerable changes to every game mode, ranging from LEGO to the Battle Royale, with Star Wars at the heart of these changes. Not only are there the usual tweaks and bug fixes, but some substantial new items have been introduced for enjoyment.

It seems likely these new items will be utilized in future weekly challenges, so it’s good to familiarise yourself with everything that’s arrived as part of the patch. Below, we’ve outlined all you need to know, including what’s new and what’s returning to celebrate Star Wars in the game.

Everything New in Fortnite’s May 3 v29.40 Patch

Every mode has a few new features introduced in the latest patch, with the store also getting an overhaul with plenty of Star Wars skins available to players. All of the below changes are taken from the very detailed blog post Epic posted prior to the update.

Battle Royale Changes

Credit: Epic games

Chewbacca can be rescued in each match and he’ll give you his Bowcaster, he can be found at an Imperial Roadblock

Darth Vader can be found and once eliminated you can use his Lightsaber

Stormtroopers have also returned with their E-11 Blasters

AWR Back Bling introduced that can be earned by completing 10 quests

The new weapons being introduced also led to the vaulting of the Avatar Mythics and the reintroduction of the Olympus Mythics

LEGO Fortnite Changes

Credit: Epic Games

Rebel Village added

Lightsabers introduced

New items at LEGO workbench Bowcaster DL-44 E-11 Thermal Detonator

LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure with a paid track and free track offering a variety of rewards Paid track offers a Chewbacca skin Free Track offers Mos Eisley Marketplace Build

LEGO styles for: Aerial Assault Trooper The Ageless Barrett Beach Jules Bone Ravage Bonejamin Carbon Commando Catrina Centurion Chiara Chromium Corrupted Arachne Corrupted Shogun Crimson Scout Curdle Scream Leader Dahlia Daring Duelist Dark Red Knight Darkheart Darth Vader Desperado Dizzie Erisa Facet Farmer Steel Field Surgeon Flapjackie Flatfoot Fresh Aura Funk Ops Glumbunny Goldie Graven Growler Gutbomb Havoc Hybrid The Ice King Indigo Kuno Instinct Joey Jules Kimiko Five-Tails Krrsantan LLion Loveless Ludwig Mad Mochi Maki Master Mandalorian Master Minotaur Mecha Cuddle Master Mincemeat Moniker Mullet Marauder Myna Nara Nolan Chance Orin Payback Piper Pace Radiant Striker Ravina Reflex Renegade Runner Rian Robo-Ray Rook Scourge Shot Caller Sidewinder Sleuth Southpaw Special Forces Starlie Stealth Reflex Summer Fable Sushi Master Swamp Knight Synth Star Tactics Officer Taro Teknique Thunder Trooper Tropical Punch Zoey Unpeely Veronika X-Lord Zoe Clash



LEGO Bug Fixes and Improvements

Starting in v29.40, you’ll be able to view LEGO Fortnite Quests without having to return to the Lobby

Made it easier to exit Driver’s Seats that are flipped over

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not receive expected gifts from Villagers

Fixed a crash that happened rarely when getting out of bed

Fortnite Festival patch notes

Credit: EPIC Games

Mos Eisley Cantina added as a New Jam Stage

Star Wars Quests introduced to unlock Seven-string Hallikset Guitar

New items to buy including: Cantina Band Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar

Star Wars Skins in the Store

Credit: Epic Games

Dagobah Luke (NEW)

Lando Calrissian (NEW)

AWR Trooper (NEW)

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Imperial Stormtrooper

Leia Organa

Finn

Kylo Ren

Rey

Sith Trooper

Zorii Bliss

That’s everything you can expect from the latest Fortnite patch. Let us know in the comments what you’re most looking forward to checking out and if you’ll be picking up any skins.

