All You Need to Know Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass

The latest season of Fortnite has been titled Wrecked and has a Mad Max-esque theme with changes to the map and more vehicles being in the game than ever: on top of this, there has also been a new Battle Pass introduced inspired by Chapter 5 Season 3’s Battle Pass.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new Battle Pass, including everything included, how many V-Bucks you will need to purchase it, and more. Purchasing the Battle Pass will also enable players an extra bonus skin once it unlocks.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins

The new season includes seven skins, each with an alternate version that can be equipped, and some extra goodies like backblings and trails are included, too. Here’s all the skins in this Battle Pass in order:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass loading...

Machinist

Rust

Peabody

Ringmaster Scarr

T-60 Power Armour (Fallout crossover)

Brite Raider

Megala Don

Check out the image gallery above for everything else included and a good look at the skins.

How Much is the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass

The latest Battle Pass, introduced as part of Chapter 5, Season 3, costs the usual 950 V-Bucks. This means you will need to buy 1,000 V-Bucks. 1,000 V-Bucks cost $8.99 in the US and £6.99 in the UK. If you’re a Fortnite Crew member, the Battle Pass is again included.

