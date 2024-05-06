Where to find Darth Vadar in Fortnite & How to Get the Lightsaber

As part of the recent Star Wars content in Fortnite’s 29.40 patch, Darth Vadar was re-introduced alongside his trusty red lightsaber. The lightsaber is a fun melee weapon you may want to use to complete some weekly challenges.

Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about where you can find the Sith Lord on the map before he leaves the game again indefinitely.

Where to find Darth Vadar in Fortnite

Darth Vadar is found on a small island in the northernmost area of the map. Here, he patrols around a ship that’s landed alongside two Stormtroopers who guard him from threats. Make sure you try to land nearby and grab some weapons first, as the characters are immediately hostile and shoot on sight.

How to Get Darth Vadar’s Lightsaber

Getting the lightsaber is a bit of a challenge but worth trying out, mainly because it can deflect all oncoming bullets if you angle it right. To get the legendary weapon, you'll need to eliminate Darth Vadar - which is no easy feat. Once he is downed, he will drop the lightsaber, which you can pick up and use, hopefully nabbing yourself a win.

That’s all there is to know about finding Darth Vadar in Fortnite. In the comments, let us know what you think of the weapon in-game and if you enjoy using it.



