Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Medallion Locations & What They do

The new Season of Fortnite is called Wrecked, introducing the new Wasteland Warrior Medallions into the game with their perks and boosts. With the new locations introduced as the map changes, where you get Medallions has also changed in line with the map.

Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about the new Medallions, where to find them, how many there are, and what they do.

Where to Find the Medallions & How to Get Them

There are currently three Medallions in the game, and to earn them, you will need to defeat the boss carrying them – once they’re defeated, they will drop the Medallion, ready for you to pick up and give you a well-earned boost. The different Medallions are found on bosses in the below locations:

Brutal Beachhead - Being held by Megalo Don

- Being held by Megalo Don Nitrodome - Being held by Ringmaster Scarr

- Being held by Ringmaster Scarr Redline Rig - Being held by The Machinist

What Does Each Medallion Do in Fortnite

Each Medallion is named after the boss you pick it up from, with a special ability related to the boss you’ve beaten. Below is each Medallion alongside its unique ability:

The Mechanist's Medallion: Slowly replenishes health over time

Slowly replenishes health over time Ringmaster Scarr’s Medallion: Grants infinite ammo as well as a damage buff

Grants infinite ammo as well as a damage buff Megalo Don's Medallion: If you have this Medallion, you will be granted Unlimited Nitro

Once you pick up one of the above Medallions, you will get its effects immediately, and they will happen passively as you play the game, but you will have your vicinity marked on the map for other players. It seems unlikely that any more bosses will be introduced during the following season, but if they are, we will ensure the page is updated with any new Medallions.

For everything else, check out our Fortnite homepage, where we’ve covered this season’s Battle Pass, how to unlock Magneto, all weekly challenges, and more.