Every Map Change in the New Season of Fortnite

As expected, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has made some significant changes to the map and introduced a new batch of weekly challenges and a fresh Battle Pass for players to work through.

Keep reading to see all the new changes to the map, including the four new areas added and which areas were sacrificed for the new biome that has been introduced.

Every New Location in Fortnite

Chapter 5 Season 3’s arrival also comes with some brand new locations as part of a new Biome called the wasteland, tying in nicely with the Fallout items that are now available in this season. Here’s each new area in the game:

Brutal Beachhead

Nitrodome

Redline Rig

Sandy Steppes

Despite the obvious Fallout connections, these new regions are clearly inspired by the Mad Max films with an emphasis on vehicles and shipping around the map at speed.

All of the new locations are in the southern portion of the map, replacing Fencing Fields, Snooty Steppes, and the surrounding areas. Minor tweaks have also been made across the map to keep the island on theme.

Every Named Location in Fortnite

Below, we’ve outlined all the locations that you can find on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map.

Brawler's Battleground

Brutal Beachhead

Classy Courts

Grand Glacier

Grim Gate

Lavish Lair

Mount Olympus

Nitrodrome

Pleasant Piazza

Rebel's Roost

Reckless Railways

Redline Rig

Restored Reels

Sandy Steppes

The Underworld

We will keep this page updated throughout the current season to reflect any changes that may be made. For more Fortnite guides, check out our homepage, where we’ve covered the best weapons, the new Battle Pass, and more.