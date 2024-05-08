Where to Find the E-11 Blaster in Fortnite

As part of the recently introduced Star Wars challenges in Fortnite, you will need to use an E-11 Blaster—the blaster Stormtroopers use—to complete the challenges. You'll need to find them.

Below, we’ve outlined where you can find the E-11 Blaster in the game so you can easily complete those challenges.

E-11 Blaster locations in Fortnite

Fortunately, there’s a few places you can find the E-11 Blaster in the world, it can even drop out of standard chests or on the map whilst you’re exploring. If you want a more guaranteed way of finding the blaster, you will need to go where you find Chewbacca or Darth Vadar on the map.

Across the map, you will find a few Imperial blockades with Stormtroopers walking around and protecting the area. The gun itself is a Mythic weapon, and it doesn’t reload but can overheat, so you have to be careful while using it.

