How to Unlock Magneto in Fortnite & When is the Skin Released

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 has introduced a host of new skins in the Battle Pass, but the additional skin this season not unlocked through the Season Pass is Magneto. The character appears in the game for the first time after the incredibly popular and critically acclaimed X-Men 97, released on Disney Plus, making it the perfect time to introduce the character to the game.

Below, we’ve outlined when you can unlock the skin, as it will be released later, and what you need to do to unlock the famous Marvel villain.

When Does Magneto Release in Fortnite?

Magneto will be available to unlock in Fortnite on July 2, just over a month after the game’s new Battle Pass was released. Judging from the trailer in the game, he will also be accompanied by in-game abilities in line with his powers. We will know more about this once the skin is fully available.

How to Unlock Magneto

Unlocking Magneto will be achieved through a series of challenges that will be released the same day the skin is released. These challenges will then need to be completed; alongside the skin, they will also unlock a variety of other goodies, which we’re still unsure of, but it’s safe to assume they will be the usual items like backblings, harvesting tools, emotes, and more.

The skin is only available to players who have the Battle Pass, so if you have not purchased the Battle Pass for this season, you will need to do so to get the challenges.

In the last season, the extra skin was Korra from the Avatar series, and when this happened, extra skins were introduced to the store to tie in. We’re still unsure if this will happen this time around, but make sure to check back in, as this page will be updated with any news and all of the challenges once they unlock.

