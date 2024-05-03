Where to Find Chewbacca & How to Get the Bowcaster

Fortnite's latest patch includes plenty of fresh Star Wars content, including everyone’s favorite furry sidekick, Chewbacca. As part of his introduction, you can recruit the Wookie and use his weapon, the Bowcaster, too.

Finding Chewbacca can be a bit of a challenge because he moves about in each game, but below, we’ll outline where you can find him, how to get his weapon, and how to charge the gun, which is needed to complete one of the Star Wars challenges.

Where is Chewbacca in Fortnite

Most NPCs in the game stay in one place, but Chewbacca moves about in every game. However, because he needs your help, he has set off a distress signal, so when you’re dropping, look for the blue smoke coming up from the map.

Here is where you will find Chewbacca, but he will be in a scrap against a group of Stormtroopers, so it’s up to you to get him out of this jam.

How to Get the Bowcaster & Recruit Chewbacca

To recruit Chewbacca, you simply need to eliminate all of the Stormtroopers. Then, he will follow you around for the rest of the match until he perishes. Once the last Stormtrooper dies, he will also give you a Bowcaster to use.

Alternatively, there are a couple of chests near Chewbacca that also contain the Bowcaster, but you’ll have to be quick, as wherever the Wookie can be found is incredibly popular.

How to charge the Bowcaster

One of the challenges will require players to hit other players with charged Bowcaster bolts; if you've never used the weapon, then this probably won't make a lot of sense.

Equip the Bowcaster

Hold down the shoot button and a red line will charge around the reticle

Press release to fire

That's all there is to know about recruiting the iconic Star Wars character. In the comments, let us know if you plan on grabbing the Bowcaster and if you think it is any good.

