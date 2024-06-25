Where to Find the Tow Hook Cannon in Fortnite & How Does it Work

The latest season of Fortnite emphasizes vehicular combat through modding. To combat that, the game has introduced the Tow Hook Cannon, and we’re here to explain how it works and where you can find it.

The newly introduced weapon, which is also needed to complete the week five challenges, is appearing for the first time, and to use it, you will need to use Heavy Ammo, which is normally used for snipers and the Hand Cannon.

Where to Find the Tow Hook Cannon

The good news is this weapon can be found all over the map, on the floor, or in any chest. You can only get the weapon in Rare Rarity, so it will be surrounded by a blue glow when it’s on the floor. There is nowhere where the Tow Hook Cannon is guaranteed to drop, but, as always with Fortnite, keep looting, and you should find one easily enough.

How to Use the Tow Hook Cannon

Once you’ve got a Tow Hook Cannon, it’s important to know how it works and how to get the best out of it. Like most weapons in the game, you just aim and shoot; however, when aimed at a car, this weapon will attach the player to the vehicle and then allow them to do whatever they please. This means you can switch to a different weapon or even emote. To detach yourself from the car, push the prompt on the left side of the screen.

How to Emote While Using the Tow Hook Cannon

Knowing how to emote while attached using the Tow Hook Cannon is important to complete the weekly challenges. Here’s how:

Aim and shoot at a vehicle

Wait to be attached

Once attached, you can open the Emote menu by pressing up on the D-Pad

Now choose whatever Emote you want, and you’re good to go

That’s all there is to know about using the Tow Hook Cannon, for more guides check out our Fortnite homepage where we’ve already covered how to unlock Magneto, everything in the Battle Pass and more.





