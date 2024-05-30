How to Repair Vehicles in Fortnite

This season of Fortnite emphasizes using vehicles, so it’s important to know how to repair and fix them in the game. The new season is heavily influenced by Mad Max, as seen in the Battle Pass and the map changes, but most of all, how often you’ll come up against someone using a mounted turret on top of a sports car.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about all the different ways you can repair your vehicle. Hopefully, you will be able to use it going into the final stage of the circle and grab that win.

Every Way to Repair Vehicles in Fortnite

This is the most valuable cars have ever been in a season of Fortnite, so it only makes sense there are a few different ways players can repair the vehicle once it’s taken some damage. Here are all the ways you can fix your car in Chapter 5, Season 3:

Repair Torch: This can be found around the map and held in one of your slots once your vehicle is damaged. Just jump out and use the Torch on the car to repair it

Gas Stations: Gas Stations have always been a mainstay of the Fortnite map, but now they're marked by a pump and gear symbol. Once you arrive, park up on the platform next to the petrol pump on the pad to fix the car and refuel

Repair Box: The Repair Boxes are also found at random locations on the map, and you use them like you would use the Mod boxes; all you need to do is drive over it

It’s also possible to fix vehicles with the Slurp Cactus, but it’s not as effective as other options.

That's all there is to know about fixing your car in the game.